Trump claims victory on immigration after call with Mexican leader





President-elect Donald Trump declared a victory Wednesday on stopping illegal immigration through Mexico after speaking with that country's leader. But Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested that Mexico was already doing its part and had no interest in closing its borders.

The two spoke just days after Trump threatened to impose drastic new tariffs on Canada and Mexico as part of his efforts to combat illegal immigration and drugs.

Trump said Sheinbaum agreed to stop migration through Mexico. Sheinbaum separately noted on social media that she told Trump that Mexico was already dealing with migrant caravans, calling it a great conversation.

“We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples,” Sheinbaum added.

Read more: What Donald Trump's victory means for immigration

Although the status of the proposed tariffs remains unclear, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account that it effectively closes our southern border. He called it a very productive conversation.

The exchange between the two leaders seemed to confirm for Trump the value of threatening to disrupt trade with import taxes. His first publication on social networks moved the financial markets and gave him a response that he was quick to describe as a victory. Even if the proposed tariffs do not materialize, Trump can tell his supporters that the mere possibility of implementing them is an effective policy tool and continue to rely on tariff threats.

Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the leaders discussed Mexico's migration strategy, and I told him the caravans weren't reaching the northern (US) border because Mexico was taking care of them.

We also talked about strengthening cooperation on security issues, within the framework of our sovereignty, and the campaign we are leading to prevent the use of fentanyl, she said.

Illegal migration across the Mexican border is down in part because the Biden administration has secured increased cooperation from Mexico, the type of cooperation Trump appears to be celebrating.

Arrivals at the U.S.-Mexico border fell 40% from December's record high. U.S. officials primarily attribute Mexico's vigilance to rail yards and highway checkpoints.

Driven by growing pressure from the United States to prevent migrants from heading north, Mexican authorities have in recent years moved to round them up across the country and send them to southern Mexico, in a strategy considered by experts as an attempt to wear down migrants until they are exhausted. they give up.

Neither side has clarified the status of the tariffs. But their implementation could fuel higher prices and slow economic growth, potentially blowing up the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal that was finalized in 2020 during Trump's previous visit to the White House.

Trump said Monday he would impose a 25% tax on all products entering the country from Canada and Mexico, which would be one of his first executive orders when he takes office on January 20. He also proposed an additional 10% tariff on China linked to its exports. materials used in the production of fentanyl.

Read more: How Trump tariffs could impact major imports from Mexico, Canada and China

In announcing his plans, he denounced the flow of fentanyl and migrants entering the United States illegally, even as apprehensions at the southern border remain near a four-year low.

On Wednesday, Trump also announced that he was planning a large-scale ad campaign to explain how harmful Fentanyl is to people, predicting that it would raise awareness about how terrible the drug is.

This dangerously powerful opioid was developed to treat severe pain caused by diseases like cancer, but it is increasingly being mixed with other drugs in the illicit drug supply.

Through September, the United States imported $378.9 billion worth of goods from Mexico, $322.2 billion from China and $309.3 billion from Canada.

Hussein reported from West Palm Beach. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Mark Stevenson in Mexico contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7198879/trump-claudia-sheinbaum-mexico-immigration-call/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos