Imran Khan and other indictments postponed again

The indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and other accused in the May 9 GHQ attack case has been postponed for the fourth time.

The hearing was conducted by Justice Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Rawalpindi.

During the proceedings, 10 other defendants filed motions for acquittal, citing lack of evidence. The court has scheduled further hearings to consider these requests and continue the case.

“No one can say that GHQ was not attacked,” says the special prosecutor.

Speaking to the media outside the court, special prosecutor Raja Ikram Amin Minhas said: “We have complete evidence. No one can claim that GHQ was not attacked. If you are telling the truth, why don't you face court?

He added that the defendants are still trying to delay the hearing and the prosecution has asked the court to hold daily hearings. He mentioned that the accused had once again requested to be excused from appearance, as efforts were being made to disrupt the court proceedings.

The special prosecutor also explained that there are 119 accused in this case and since the hearing is not complete, the indictment cannot be read. “We have asked the court to cancel their bail bonds because they are misusing them,” he said, referring to the defendants' misuse of bail.

While talking to the media outside the court, Babar Awan said, “Everyone has failed, everyone has lost their honor, one person defends everyone's honor. If Imran Khan calls, we will head to Islamabad again.

He added, “Pakistan is currently a state where citizens are treated like cattle. Citizens are denied entry to Islamabad. Protest is a fundamental right of citizens, and this is a violation of the constitution of Pakistan .”

Babar Awan added, “A government of defeated army was installed, incidents like Model Town and Islamabad took place, and those who were placed in power committed public murders. The corpses were taken from those who transported them to bury them. “

He expressed his support for the Supreme Court Bar Council, saying: “I support the Supreme Court Bar Council. The accused should be arrested soon, the blood cannot be hidden. These people will also face the court of Allah. If the courts had prevented kidnappings, we would not have reached the point of murders. »

Babar Awan also said, “The martyrs are from the small provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Those who fired the bullets will have to bear the consequences. All legal groups are united in their belief that the rule of law will prevail. years of martial law tarnished Quaid-e-Azam's vision of Pakistan. »

In this case, more than 143 accused, including Imran Khan, have been named, while 23 accused, including Zulfiqar Bukhari and Shahbaz Gill, are absconding. The defendants were also banned from traveling abroad.

