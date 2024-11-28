Turkish intelligence agency MIT conducts secret surveillance at US funeral to identify Erdogan critics: report

Turkish intelligence services secretly conducted surveillance on American soil to identify individuals, including many American citizens, critical of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, according to several official statements obtained by Nordic monitor news site.

Dated November 19, 2024, a statement referred to an intelligence note from the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) to the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet), ordering them to conduct background checks on individuals identified during of surveillance.

On November 15, Emniyet transmitted the intelligence to the Anlurfa Provincial Police Department via a classified cable. The directive calls on local authorities to further investigate individuals profiled by MIT on American soil.

Another statement, dated November 21, was sent to the Zmir Provincial Police Department. He similarly referred to MIT intelligence via a classified cable, ordering further action against identified individuals in the United States. This cable appears to have been broadcast to other provinces where victims' birth or previous residence records were kept.

A press release of the Anlurfa Provincial Police Department highlights the collaboration between the MT and the General Directorate of Security in the analysis of surveillance operations carried out on American soil:

Additional documents reveal that extensive background checks were conducted on individuals named in the releases. These investigations were then followed by administrative and judicial actions intended to punish the victims of the surveillance operations of the Turkish intelligence services.

The covert surveillance in this case was conducted at the funeral ceremony of the late Turkish Muslim scholar Fethullah Glen, a prominent critic of President Erdogan and known for his outspoken opposition to government corruption and Turkey's support for radical jihadist groups.

Glen, who had lived in self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999, died on October 20, 2024 at St. Lukes Hospital in Pennsylvania due to multiple health complications. His teachings have inspired a global network of volunteers dedicated to education, interfaith dialogue, charitable initiatives and social empowerment. His movement opposed the repressive government of President Erdogan, enduring a decade-long repression.

Overnight, Erdogan labeled the Glens Movement a terrorist organization after corruption investigations revealed in 2013 exposed the president and his family members' close ties to Iranian sanctions violator Reza Zarrab and former financier Saudi Al-Qaeda leader Yasin al-Qadi. Denouncing the accusations as a judicial coup, Erdogan secured the release of all detained suspects, fired police chiefs and prosecutors en masse, and accused the movement of orchestrating the investigations, a claim Glen constantly denied.

A statement from the Zmir Provincial Police covered up the involvement of Turkish intelligence agencies as Institution V, obscuring the origin of the intelligence obtained through surveillance in the United States:

The releases reveal that MIT conducted surveillance in and around Skylands Stadium in Sussex County, New Jersey, where nearly 20,000 people gathered to pay their last respects at the clerics' funeral. Afterward, the cleric was buried at a retreat center in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, with a small group of family and close friends attending the burial.

The retreat site has since become a place of pilgrimage, with visitors from the United States and abroad coming to pay their respects and honor Glens' memory.

Since 2015, the Erdogan government has filed multiple extradition requests with U.S. authorities against Glen based on trumped-up charges, but the U.S. Department of Justice has consistently rejected these requests, citing a lack of credible evidence in Turkish claims.

Turkish government statements make it clear that intelligence services sought to identify everyone who attended the grand ceremony at the stadium, as well as those present at the grave site. Footage was also obtained from live broadcasts broadcast by media networks affiliated with the movement, based in the United States, Belgium and Germany.

Concerned about potential intrusions by Erdogan government agents and the possibility of provocations, funeral organizers in the United States worked closely with federal and local law enforcement. To ensure safety, they limited the number of participants, implemented an accreditation process and hired hundreds of volunteers to help the funeral run smoothly.

One of the documents produced through Turkish intelligence surveillance reveals that other measures were taken against identified individuals in the United States:

U.S. authorities, including FBI offices in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as state and county law enforcement agencies, enforced strict security measures in and around the stadium. A helicopter flew over the crowd during the ceremony and a ban on drones flying over the stadium was imposed for the duration of the ceremony.

Confidential sources informed Nordic Monitor that Turkish intelligence services also recruited journalists embedded in media outlets controlled by the Erdogan government, including the Anadolu news agency, the Turkish Radio and Television Company and CNN Trk. The information is not surprising, given MIT's long-standing practice of using a Turkish journalist's cover for its agents and assets. This strategy allows them to gather intelligence, access people and places that would otherwise be difficult to reach, and relay the information back to headquarters in Ankara.

The identification of those who attended Glens' funeral could have serious consequences, including false designation as terrorists, the opening of criminal investigations, the issuance of arrest warrants, the seizure of assets, targeted defamation and punishment of their family members and relatives in Turkey.

According to the document, Turkish authorities sought to identify people who attended the funeral of Fethullah Glen, a prominent critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's government:

Over the past decade, the Erdogan government, which exercises complete control over the justice system, has initiated politically motivated criminal proceedings against more than half a million people in Turkey, accused of alleged membership in the Glen movement. . Among other things, he fired more than 130,000 people from government positions by presidential decree, in complete disregard of due process, and imprisoned tens of thousands.

The crackdown on the Glen movement has been both brutal and relentless, showing no signs of slowing. This movement has even expanded overseas, with MIT orchestrating the kidnapping of individuals linked to the movement in Asia and Africa through bribes from local officials, as well as conducting aggressive harassment programs. and surveillance in Western countries.

During a parliamentary debate on November 20, 2024, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya boasted that in the first ten months of the year, 935 people were arrested in 4,177 police operations across the country. Turkey for their alleged affiliation with the movement.

Over the past decade, the Erdogan government's operations targeting members of the Glen movement in the United States and Europe have been pushed back, with several governments bringing criminal charges against MIT spies and agents of the Erdogan regime for violations of several laws in their respective countries.

Kamil Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish government agent indicted by U.S. federal prosecutors in December 2018, attempted to surveil President Erdogan's opponents in Washington, DC. Alptekin's secret activities on American soil on behalf of the Erdogan government were revealed during his associate's trial. , Bijan Rafiekian, who was convicted of acting as a secret agent of the Turkish government in the United States.

In 2015, Germany's federal attorney general accused Muhammet Taha Gergerliolu, a close adviser to Erdogan and an MIT agent, of espionage. He and two associates were accused of collecting information about Turkish nationals living in Germany who were critical of the Turkish government.

In June 2018, the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Swiss Confederation issued arrest warrants against two Turkish diplomats, then press attachés, Hac Mehmet Gani, and Hakan Kamil Yerge, then second secretary at the Turkish embassy in Bern. They were accused of having collected political intelligence for another state and of having attempted to kidnap a Swiss businessman of Turkish origin. The businessman, apparently affiliated with the Glen movement, had lived in Switzerland for around 30 years.

In December 2021, the Special Section of the Kosovo Court of Appeal upheld an earlier decision of the Special Section of the Pristina First Instance Court regarding the March 2018 kidnapping of six critics of President Erdogan. The individuals, affiliated with the Glens volunteer network, were kidnapped by Turkish agents and their accomplices within Kosovo government institutions, in violation of local laws.

The communiqués make it clear that the measures taken so far by European countries and the United States have not deterred the Erdogan government from continuing its covert operations. On the contrary, more Turkish spies have been sent abroad, many operating under diplomatic, commercial, academic and journalistic cover, to carry out intelligence-gathering activities on foreign soil.

MIT is currently headed by Ibrahim Kaln, Erdogan's longtime confidant, known for his admiration for the Iranian mullahs' regime. Kaln has previously written articles praising the 1979 Iranian Revolution and Ayatollah Khomeini. It has also been linked to the propaganda arm of Turkey's Quds Force network of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, known as Selam Tevhid, which has been designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

It is therefore not surprising that many of the tactics employed by MIT under Kaln's leadership against critics, opponents, and dissidents of the Erdogan regime closely mirror those of the Iranian regime.