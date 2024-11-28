Politics
Chinese military official Miao Hua is under investigation as part of the fight against corruption in the ranks of the Chinese army.
One of China's most powerful military officials has been suspended and investigated for “serious disciplinary violations,” becoming the latest senior officer to be caught up in a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown.
Miao Hua heads the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) which commands China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).
He works alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, chairman of the CMC.
Mr. Miao is responsible for ideological conformity within the army in the six-person committee.
His position is more powerful than that of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun.
In China, the role of the defense minister focuses on defense diplomacy rather than control of the military, which falls under the CMC.
Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian confirmed the investigation into Miao at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday, but provided no further details.
“Serious disciplinary violations” is a phrase commonly used by Chinese authorities as a euphemism for corruption.
China expert at London-based think tank Chatham House, William Matthews, said it was a significant development and asked more questions about Mr. Xi's political judgment.
“This is a serious scandal that is part of an ongoing and clearly expanding investigation into corruption within the PLA at the highest levels,” Dr Matthews told the ABC.
“These are people who were chosen by Xi in line with his determination to make the PLA a world-class fighting force, so this is a serious problem.
“The PLA is an essential tool for the Chinese Communist Party’s power, and as president, it is essential for Xi Jinping’s security to be loyal to the PLA.”
James Char, an expert on Chinese security at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said Mr. Miao was an “acolyte” of Xi.
“Clearly, Xi Jinping's trust in another uniformed subordinate of his was misplaced,” Mr Char told Reuters.
“If Miao Hua is ultimately found guilty, the CMC chairman himself probably did not appreciate the extent of corruption within China's military elites.”
Questions persist about China's defense minister
The Financial Times reported this week that Mr Dong was under investigation as part of a broad anti-corruption probe, citing current and former US officials.
Mr. Wu dismissed the reports as “pure fabrication.”
Mr Dong refused last week to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a ministerial meeting in Laos.
Mr. Wu, quoting Mr. Dong, said the move was made because the United States had “seriously undermined regional peace and stability.”
Beijing has stepped up its crackdown on alleged corruption within the armed forces over the past year, with Xi this month ordering the military to root out corruption and strengthen its “preparedness for war.” .
Dr Matthews said questions about Mr Dong and Miao at the same time raised questions about the PLA's performance.
“It certainly calls into question the actual capability, from a command structure perspective, of the PLA to fight a conflict.”
The growing corruption scandal has rocked the upper echelons of China's military in recent years.
In June this year, former Defense Minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe were convicted of corruption.
Both were expelled from the Chinese Communist Party for “serious discipline violations.”
At least nine PLA members and a handful of defense industry executives have been excluded from the national legislature since an anti-corruption purge began last year.
Many of those ousted earlier belonged to the Rocket Force, an elite branch of the PLA that oversees its most advanced conventional and nuclear missiles.
Despite the purge, Dr Matthews said he still expected China to continue its military and political pressure on countries like Taiwan.
He added that such a reaction could be seen as early as next week, when Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visits Hawaii and Guam.
