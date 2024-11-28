“Imran Khan’s problems are increasing due to PTI leadership’s mistakes”





PESHAWAR: Senior PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for its mishandling of the Islamabad march, saying the sufferings of the party's jailed founder-president Imran Khan, were getting worse due to the current situation. leadership mistakes.

In a statement, the former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister said the PTI central leadership was entirely responsible for this, referring to the abrupt suspension of the “do or die” D-Chowk dharna.

He asked if the PTI founder had given orders to stage a sit-in in Sangjani, why was this instruction ignored? “Political strategy is developed by observing the situation.”

The former ruling party's protest demanding Khan's release culminated in the arrest of nearly 1,000 supporters by authorities.

PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, claiming that at least 20 people lost their lives, said the party would approach the courts against the government, the Home Ministry and the Home Minister.

Separately, Islamabad police chief Ali Rizvi denied that live ammunition was used during the operation and said 600 protesters were arrested during Tuesday's operation, bringing the total to 954 since the start of the sit-in protest on Sunday.

Yousafzai said God gave the outgoing party leaders a big opportunity which they wasted. If they had consulted among themselves, the results would have been different today, he added.

To a question, he replied that Bushra Bibi was right to take to the streets to try to free her husband from prison. “The question arises: what did the rest of the management do? Where was the central management?”

It is worth noting that earlier Yousafzai had also questioned the leadership of lawyer Gohar Khan and Salman Akram Raja.

He also asked where Sher Afzal Marwat and Punjab leaders were during the protest.

In a statement quoted by The News on Thursday, Yousafzai expressed his frustration, saying: “Gandapur has become a scapegoat. [Imran] Khan had accepted Sanjani, but Bushra [Bibi] The insistence on D-Chowk cost the party dearly.”

“Will the party be led by Bushra Bibi or the leadership? If the leadership lacks authority, they should resign. The D-Chowk incident is deeply unfortunate,” he said.

“The only ones who supported the workers were Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Omar Ayub, Ali Asghar and a few others,” he said separately in a video message.

He further criticized the lack of planning, saying, “Even though we had sat at D-Chowk, there was no concrete plan in place. Why was an advisory committee not formed before leaving for Peshawar? Unfortunately, the party leadership did not do this. leads the procession.

He added that another major criticism was the logistical shortcomings of the protest. Low turnout and insufficient facilities for participants, particularly those from remote areas, contributed to the failure of the protest. Several workers also expressed their disappointment at the poor arrangements.

Gandapur was praised for bearing pressure from the party and its workers, but Yousafzai stressed that “the party needs to think about why the real faces were sidelined. Negotiations with the government were possible.” [but] who rejected them? The government should not have resorted to such brutality, but internal mismanagement is also to blame.”

“There must be an investigation into this matter to find out why they took the party workers to D-Chowk and then left them alone at the mercy of law enforcers and secretly disappeared from the scene,” he said. -he declared.

In a direct challenge to the PTI leadership, Yousafzai demanded accountability.

“If our leaders cannot deal with the situation or stand with the workers, they should resign. This is an injustice to the PTI and Khan. Leadership is about action, not titles. Our failures in Islamabad are the result of poor planning and lack of unity,” he said.

The former MP further reiterated that workers' loyalty was to the PTI founder and not to individual leaders.

“We protested for Khan and his vision, not for anyone else. Leaders owe an explanation to workers and must reflect on their mistakes. Without accountability and reform, we risk destroying the PTI's credibility and legacy of Imran Khan,” he warned.

