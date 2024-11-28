



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country had become a land of “fat people” – partly accusing religious leaders of farting about Brexit or the like instead of worrying about junk food. Johnson, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, criticized the Church of England for ignoring people's spiritual needs, leading worshipers to stock up on baked goods. You talk about the living bread of spiritual sustenance, well, it's not provided by the flowering church, I can tell you that, Johnson told the authors of a national obesity report which interviewed 20 British political leaders, including three former prime ministers. Johnson blamed the rise in childhood obesity on sitting in front of screens and being told it's too dangerous to go outside.





Johnson, who just published his memoir, said British children and adults are too sedentary and obese. AFP via Getty Images When I was a kid, it was very rare for there to be a fat person in the class, he says. Now, they're all fat guys, and I'd be shot for saying they're fat guys, but it's the truth. He added that older people are also quite sedentary because of technology, saying clergy should focus on this issue and its consequences. Instead of the Archbishop of Canterbury talking about slavery reparations, he should be asking why people in this country are so fat,” he said of Justin Welby, who recently resigned.





Contacted for comment, Welby's office said the Church of England primate who resigned earlier this month had no comment on Johnson's allegations. Getty Images “And the Archbishop of Canterbury and religious leaders should try to fill what is clearly a painful spiritual void in people's lives that is causing them to binge,” he said. A Church of England spokesperson said Welby had no comment on Johnson's statements. Welby announced earlier this month that he would resign following reports that he responded inappropriately to a sexual abuse scandal brought to his attention more than a decade ago. Welby will leave office on Jan. 6, the church later announced.

