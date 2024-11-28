The very different messages from Donald Trump and Joe Biden for Thanksgiving





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump delivered sharply contrasting Thanksgiving messages Thursday as Americans prepared for their holiday meals.

In his final Thanksgiving proclamation as commander in chief, Biden emphasized unity and gratitude, thanking troops and first responders for their dedication to keeping the nation safe.

“May we celebrate all that unites us, because there is nothing beyond our capabilities if we do it together,” Biden said.

The president also spoke about the historical moments that shaped the holiday, highlighting President Abraham Lincoln's establishment of Thanksgiving during the Civil War. Biden described Thanksgiving as being “at the heart of America’s spirit of gratitude – finding light in times of joy and conflict.”

He offered words of comfort to those grieving during the holiday season, writing: “To all who have an empty seat at the table…we hold you in our hearts and in our prayers.”

Biden expressed his gratitude to the American people as he nears the end of his 50-year political career, saying: “Being president has been the honor of his life. America is the greatest country in the world, and there is so much to do. grateful for.”

Donald Trump and President Joe Biden at the White House earlier this month. Trump slammed “crazy radical leftists” for “working so hard to destroy” the United States in his Thanksgiving message. Donald Trump and President Joe Biden at the White House earlier this month. Trump slammed “crazy radical leftists” for “working so hard to destroy” the United States in his Thanksgiving message. Evan Vucci/AP

Earlier Thursday, in a message on families, our friends, our neighbors, and the fact that we were lucky enough to live in America, the greatest country in the world.”

In contrast, President-elect Trump addressed Truth Social with a fiery and combative message as he prepared to return to the White House.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, including the crazy radical leftists who worked so hard to destroy our country, but failed miserably,” Trump wrote.

During the celebration at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Trump took the opportunity to remind Democrats of his self-described “landslide” victory in the Nov. 5 election. He presented his victory as a rejection of what he called the failures of the “radical left.”

“Their ideas and policies are so desperately wrong that the great people of our nation just delivered a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” » Trump said.

However, even though Trump won by a considerable margin over Vice President Kamala Harris, analysts and political strategists pointed out that his victory was far from a true “landslide.” The latest vote count indicates that Trump won the popular vote by one of the smallest margins since the 19th century.

In his message, Trump sought to inspire optimism among his supporters, saying: “Don't worry, our country will soon be respected, productive, fair and strong.” »

He concluded with a veiled reference to his confidence in his next term, saying that by next Thanksgiving the nation would be “greater than ever.”

Newsweek reached out to the White House and the Trump transition team via email for comment.

Trump has often used his Thanksgiving messages to criticize his enemies. In 2023, Trump also attacked the “Radical Left Lunatics” and those involved in his civil fraud trial in New York, including Attorney General Letitia James, Judge Arthur Engoron, and President Biden.

New York Attorney General Letitia James successfully sued Trump for years of filing fraudulent financial statements that inflated the value of his properties and assets in order to obtain favorable terms from lenders.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $355 million, which amounts to $464 million with interest, which he has yet to pay on appeal.

Trump's legal team wrote to James on Tuesday asking him to drop the case after he wins the 2024 election.

“President Trump has called for an end to partisan strife in our nation and for warring factions to join forces for the greater good of the country,” wrote attorney D. John Sauer, whom Trump appointed as solicitor general.

“This case, like the many others against President Trump, is a flashpoint of national partisan division.”

11/28/2024: This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-joe-biden-very-different-thanksgiving-day-messages-1993074 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos