RI needs 210 GW of renewable energy to phase out fossil power plants | INITIATED





President Prabowo Subianto's vision to reach net zero emissions by 2050 should be accompanied by a more ambitious action plan than just building 75 gigawatts (GW) of power plants powered by renewable energy , according to an energy analyst. Katherine Hasan, an analyst at the Center for Energy and Clean Air Research (CREA), says that up to 62 percent of Indonesia's electricity supply, both connected to the public PLN grid (on the network) and to independent suppliers (off-grid) comes from coal. The plan to stop using fossil fuel power plants by 2040 is a major step forward that is prompting Indonesia to set more ambitious green energy targets. The recently announced target of an additional 75 GW of renewable energy and 5 GW of nuclear power by 2040 will produce fossil-free electricity for only about 35% of projected national electricity demand. This means that the target must be more than doubled for President Prabowo's vision to become a reality, Katherine was quoted as saying in a statement dated November 28, 2024. Given the expected growth in electricity demand, adopting the 75 GW target also means there is still room for additional fossil fuel-based power plants. CREA estimates that if the additional renewable energy target remains at 75 GW, the addition of fossil fuel power plants could actually increase by 160% between 2022 and 2040. Thereafter, the 75 GW target is also much lower than indicated in the Comprehensive Plan. Investment and Policy Plan Document (CIPP) of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which targets an additional 210 GW of non-fossil energy generation by 2040 and reaching 80% renewable energy share in the during the same period. Lauri Myllyvirta, senior analyst at CREA, emphasized that the plan presented by President Prabowo should be aligned with the power plant investment roadmap contained in the JETP CIPP document. We also call on the government to continue working towards removing the obstacles that have so far hindered the take-off of low-cost clean energy sources in Indonesia to ensure that the objectives set out in the plan are fully realized within proposed deadlines. » said Lauri. Adjusting renewable energy targets to align with the vision of phasing out fossil fuels by 2040 represents a major opportunity for Indonesia to attract investment. Beyond PLN's planned $235 billion investment for 100 GW of additional capacity, the increased ambition to meet the JETP CIPP's clean energy target will generate nearly $200 billion in investment to from an additional 130 GW of renewable energy capacity, Katherine said. She added that phasing out coal-fired power plants would bring huge health benefits. Currently, coal-fired power plants are responsible for 10,500 deaths per year and an economic burden of $7.4 billion in Indonesia. Truly realizing President Prabowo's vision of phasing out coal-fired power plants would not only be in line with the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degree target, but would also help Indonesia avoid a cumulative total 182,000 deaths linked to air pollution and $130 billion in health care costs. from 2024 until the end of life of all coal-fired power plants. President Prabowo's vision of phasing out fossil fuels by 2040 could mark a turning point for Indonesia. As we enter this pivotal moment for the energy transition, national efforts and international support consistent with this vision will bring enormous benefits to all citizens, not only through significant investments in clean energy development, but also to immediate gains from improving air quality, Katherine said. However, achieving this goal will require strong leadership as well as the participation of all stakeholders involved, especially investors, to see the potential of the project and seize the vast economic opportunity before us, he said. she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indonesiabusinesspost.com/insider/ri-needs-210-gw-of-renewable-energy-to-phase-out-fossil-power-plants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos