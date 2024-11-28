Assad faces crisis as rebels exploit regional chaos to launch offensive in Syria





11 President Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime faces an existential crisis Anti-government rebels launch major offensive in the north of the country, targeting Aleppo, Syria's second largest city. This development places Russian President Vladimir Putin in a strategic dilemma, forcing him to choose between strengthening Syria or continuing his war effort in Ukraine. Resumption of violence in Syria The current escalation marks the most significant rebel advance since 2020 ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey. Armed opposition factions have taken advantage of the dwindling presence of Iran-backed militias in Syria, weakened by the intensifying Israeli campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. In recent days, rebels seized dozens of villages and military positions around Aleppoforcing Assad's besieged forces to retreat. The Syrian army, already exhausted by years of conflict and economic sanctions, struggled to repel the offensive. Rebel forces, equipped with advanced weapons and apparently backed by Turkish logistical support, made rapid progress. This has raised fears of a collapse of government control over northern Syria, including Aleppo. Russia's military situation Putin's strategic dilemma stems from the significant redeployment of Russian forces from Syria to Ukraine. These withdrawals, intended to support Moscow's war effort, left Assad dependent on a reduced contingent of Russian troops and units of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Meanwhile, Hezbollah, a key ally of Assad, has shifted its efforts to fighting Israel in southern Lebanon. In response to the rebel offensive, Assad reportedly traveled to Moscow to request urgent reinforcements from Russia. Sources suggest it is seeking additional troops, air support and military equipment to stabilize the situation in Aleppo and prevent further territorial losses. However, Russia's capacity for intervention is limited. The Kremlin faces its own challenges on the Ukrainian front, where it is grappling with labor shortages and supply chain disruptions caused by intensifying Ukrainian counteroffensives. Diverting resources to Syria risks undermining Russian positions in Ukraine, a conflict Putin sees as central to his domestic and geopolitical strategy. Geopolitical undercurrents The timing of the Syrian escalation is unlikely to be a coincidence. Analysts point to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's dissatisfaction with Moscow's recent rejection of his proposed ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdoan's government has supported Syrian rebel groups in the past and maintains a military presence in northern Syria, controlling key rebel strongholds in Idlib. This geopolitical dynamic highlights Turkey's potential role in facilitating the rebel offensive. By authorizing or encouraging the operation, Ankara could pressure Moscow to reconsider its position on Ukraine, especially as the international community, including the United States under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump, seeks to end the conflict in Eastern Europe. Consequences for Assad and Putin If Aleppo falls to rebels, the consequences for the Assad regime could be catastrophic. The city serves as a strategic hub and symbol of government control in northern Syria. Its loss would not only weaken Assad's territorial hold, but also signal a shift in the balance of power in the region. For Putin, the situation in Syria represents a critical test of his ability to support multiple foreign policy goals simultaneously. Losing Syria as a strategic foothold in the Middle East would harm Russia's influence in the region, including its access to the Mediterranean via Tartus. Yet diverting resources from Ukraine could jeopardize Russia's broader ambitions in Europe. Regional implications The resurgence of violence in Syria highlights the fragility of the 2020 ceasefire and the continuing volatility of the Middle East. It also underscores broader realignments underway, as Iran's proxies face growing challenges and Turkey maneuvers to expand its influence. Developments in Syria and Ukraine could force Putin into a reluctant compromise, paving the way for new international mediation efforts in both conflicts. However, given the scale of the issues, any resolution risks encountering complexity and resistance from the parties concerned. Read also: Putin uses CSTO summit to intensify threats against Ukraine and the West

