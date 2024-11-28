Russian President Vladimir Putin says Trump is smart, experienced and capable of finding solutions





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised US President-elect Donald Trump as an intelligent and experienced politician capable of finding solutions, as tensions between Moscow and the West rise over the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan, Putin also lambasted President Joe Biden for creating additional difficulties for the new Trump administration, after Biden gave Ukraine permission to fire longer-range U.S. missiles, called ATACMS, on targets located deep in Russia.

Asked whether Biden's decision would impact future relations between Moscow and Washington, Putin suggested things could improve after Trump takes office in January.

As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already very experienced person. I think he will find a solution, Putin said.

Putin's sympathetic tone contrasts sharply with the Kremlin's threats against the outgoing Biden administration, which Putin accuses of escalating the war in Ukraine by allowing kyiv to fire ATACMS at military targets in Russia.

Trump has pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, without specifying how. During the election campaign, he repeatedly refused to say whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

Putin's comments come after Trump on Wednesday named Gen. Keith Kellogg as special envoy to countries at war. Together we will bring PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH and make America and the world safe again! Trump wrote on social media, announcing his choice.

Speaking on the sidelines of a security summit in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said Trump had overcome a serious ordeal to return to the White House, referring to two assassination attempts against him during the election campaign .

Trump was injured during the first attempt in Pennsylvania in July. In another incident in September, a man was charged with attempted murder after camping out at one of Trump's golf courses in Florida, armed with a rifle.

Putin said that absolutely uncivilized means of struggle had been used against Trump on several occasions, adding that he feared that the president-elect was currently not safe.

He also criticized the humiliating and baseless legal proceedings that Trump was subjected to during the campaign. In June, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records during his criminal trial on hush money charges, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

On the war in Ukraine, Putin also threatened to launch more additional shots of Russia's new medium-range ballistic missile, used last week to attack Ukraine's Dnipro region. The new missile, called Oreshnik, fires multiple warheads simultaneously and is capable of carrying a nuclear payload.

We will use the means at our disposal, he warned. We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against the (Ukrainian) army, against military-industrial installations or against decision-making centers, including in kyiv, knowing that the kyiv authorities continue today to try to hit our vital installations.

Asked whether the decision-making centers the Kremlin had warned it might strike were military or political, Putin replied: You know, in Soviet times, we used to joke about weather forecasts? Here are the forecasts: today, during the day, anything is possible.

