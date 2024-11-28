The defeat of PDIP candidates in the Central Java regional elections was influenced by the approval factors of Jokowi and Prabowo





RAYS OF HOPE – Political observer Ahmad Khoirul Umam said PDIP's defeat in the regional elections in Central Java was due to several factors, including Joko Widodo's influence and Prabowo Subianto's support for Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. The PDIP in the 2024 Central Java regional elections leads the Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi pair, while the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin pair is supported by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus parties. “The dominance of the political machine of the coalition supporting Luthfi-Taj Yasin is around 75 percent, which is supported by the political support of Jokowi and Prabowo. This support sends a strong political message to the nodes of political power, including logistical donors, to pull out all the stops. win Luthfi-Taj Yasin,” said Khoirul Umam, executive director of the Institute for Democracy and Strategic Affairs (IndoStrategic), when contacted in Jakarta on Thursday. Quick count results from several survey institutions consistently show that Luthfi-Taj Yasin's vote share is ahead in most positions. Also read: Central Java regional election quick count results: Luthfi-Yasin pair outperforms Andika-Hendi Preliminary results of Charta Politika's quick count on Thursday at 12:25 p.m. WIB showed that the pair Luthfi-Taj Yasin received 58.44 percent of the votes, while Andika-Hendrar received 41.56 percent of the votes. According to the preliminary results of the quick count of indicators, Luthfi-Taj Yasin received 58.31 percent of the votes, while Andika-Hendrar received 41.69 percent of the votes. The SMRC, in its interim quick count results, showed that the Luthfi-Taj Yasin pair secured 59.16 percent of the votes and Andika-Hendrar 40.84 percent of the votes. Aside from this support, PDIP's defeat in Central Java, long known as a bullpen, is also believed to be due to the fact that voters in that province are filled with Islamic boarding school groups, represented by Luthfi-Taj Yasin. pair. “Voters in Central Java, the Pantura region (north coast of Java), are dominated by the Islamic boarding school community, who are more favorable to the representation of nationalist-Santri candidates, as evidenced by Luthfi-Yasin. The Nahdlatul Ulama network is very committed to supporting this duo,” Umam said. Meanwhile, PDIP-backed candidates Andika-Hendrar both represent nationalist groups. “In this way, the KIM forces supported by Jokowi can take advantage of the fragile situation of the PDIP ranks in Central Java, and the main constraint (challenge, editor's note) faced by PDIP candidates in the Central Java regional elections is the same limited time for socialization “including to enter the Islamic boarding school segment in Central Java,” said Umam.

