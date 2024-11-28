How Trump's economic agenda could affect mortgage rates in 2025





President-elect Donald Trump has promised to lower prices for Americans, but his economic policies may not help a struggling sector of the economy: the housing market.

Mortgage rates continue to hover near 20-year highs, while house hunters face near-record house prices. The Federal Reserve's two rate cuts, in September and November, did not have an impact on mortgage lending, which instead increased over the past month and is once again near 7%.

That's because mortgage rates are based on several factors other than the Fed's benchmark rate, including the strength of the U.S. economy and changes in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. The latter surged after Trump's Nov. 5 election victory over concerns that his policies, including tough tariffs on U.S. imports, deep tax cuts for individuals and businesses, and a crackdown on immigrants without papers, can increase inflation.

A key question for housing

Housing affordability is considered one of the top issues in the United States by Democrats, Republicans and independents, according to a May poll by the Bipartisan Policy Center. The difficulty of accessing housing, as well as the impact of rising rents, are issues that influenced how voters viewed the economy ahead of the election, with the cost of living a priority for many.

“Looking ahead, the key question is: Are some of Trump’s proposals inflationary or not?” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, told CBS MoneyWatch. “Customs duties are an alarming element: it means that imported products will be more expensive and it may take time for domestic production to increase.”

Trump pledged Monday to impose 25% tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada, as well as a 10% levy on Chinese goods. These costs could increase the U.S. inflation rate by nearly a percentage point, according to a new estimate from Goldman Sachs. Higher inflation could in turn lead the Fed to slow or even suspend its rate cuts — another blow to Americans hoping for lower borrowing costs.

Where will mortgage rates go in 2025?

Certainly, it is difficult to predict mortgage rates, given the number of factors that influence them. Still, based on Trump's announced economic plans, Yun said he thinks the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will rebound to between 6 and 7 percent next year and could stay around 6.5 percent for a year. much of 2025.

But, he added, there is a risk that mortgage rates could rise further if Trump's policies prove more inflationary than expected. Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars in monthly costs for borrowers.

Another question is whether Trump's policies could widen the federal deficit, which would impact borrowing as well as the yield on 10-year Treasury notes. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects that Trump's proposals would increase the federal budget deficit by $7.75 trillion over the next decade.

To pay the interest on this debt, the government would likely have to issue more bonds, such as 10-year Treasury bills. This could cause investors to demand higher yields or the return they receive from investing in bonds. As these yields increase, it would cause mortgage rates to rise.

“Under the first Trump presidency, the average mortgage rate was about 4 to 5 percent,” Yun said, adding, “We will not go back to the 4 to 5 percent of the first Trump presidency.”

Will housing become more affordable?

Most Americans report that housing in their communities has become less affordable over the past year, a trend they don't see improving, the Bipartisan Policy Center found.

The median sales price of homes in the United States has fallen slightly over the past year, falling to about $420,000 in the third quarter from $435,000 a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. But it's also considerably higher than the median sales price of $329,000 in early 2020, just before the pandemic.

The double whammy of high housing costs and mortgage rates is pricing many buyers out of the market. The share of first-time home buyers fell to 24% in 2024, the lowest since 1981, when the National Association of Realtors began tracking the metric. Before 2008, the share of first-time buyers was historically 40%.

What to Consider When Buying a Home with Someone Else 04:00

This is a problem for potential buyers – as well as the country's overall economic health – because homeownership is key to creating personal wealth. People who delay buying a home have fewer years to grow their assets, which in turn can hurt their ability to build a nest egg for their future years.

The wealth difference between homeowners and renters is stark: Homeowners had a median net worth of $396,200 in 2022, compared with $10,400 for renters and other non-homeowners, according to the Federal Reserve's Financial Survey. consumers.

Although mortgage rates may not see much relief in 2025, home prices will likely remain stable, Yun predicted.

“The American way is to buy a house,” he said. “Maybe it's a little smaller, or not perfectly ideal, but then trade up to the next house – in terms of buying rather than delaying, the data shows that homeowners are creating wealth, while let the tenants spin their wheels.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from CBS News

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is an associate editor at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and wrote for national media outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tariffs-inflation-impact-mortgage-rates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos