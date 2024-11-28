Politics
Chelsea have sent a brutal eight-word message to fans at Heidenheim as German supporters waved the 'Brexit' banner in the stands and appeared to mock Boris Johnson.
- Heidenheim fans couldn't help but mock Chelsea and the UK on Thursday night
- Chelsea triumphed 2-0 in southern Germany and continues their 100 percent record
Traveling Chelsea fans received a brutal eight-word message ahead of their Europa Conference League match against FC Heidenheim on Thursday.
Supporters of the Bundesliga club vowed to “make Brexit happen” in a huge banner behind the goal, and held up what appeared to be an unflattering image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who played a major role in the separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union. Union.
The supporters' mocking message to the London club was: “Let's do Brexit. Send Chelsea home tonight.
Given that neither team could be “sent home” and eliminated from the Europa Conference League after the match, the blunt message seemed to imply that Heidenheim would send Chelsea home with a defeat ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa this weekend.
But after leveling at the break, Chelsea scored twice in the second half through former Bundesliga superstar Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk to triumph 2-0 on the night.
Both clubs had enjoyed positive starts to their respective Europa Conference League campaigns before the clash in southern Germany, with both sides initially having three wins from three in the competitions before kick-off.
Heidenheim fans erected a banner with an eight-word warning to Chelsea on Thursday evening.
Heidenheim fans also appeared to hold up an unflattering image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who played a major role in Britain's separation from the European Union.
Enzo Maresca's side traveled to Germany to face the club in the Europa Conference League.
Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk (left) scored to give Chelsea a 2-0 victory on the evening
Les Bleus climbed to first place in the group stage table after the 2-0 victory, while Heidenheim slipped to sixth place, still in automatic qualification position.
Trolling the Premier League visitors with more humorous banners during the match, Heidenheim supporters also held up another one reading “God Save the King”, in front of a depiction of their manager Frank Schmidt wearing a crown .
Unfortunately for the German fans, it was not the royal result Schmidt's team had hoped for, as Maresca's team scored twice and dominated with 67% possession during the match.
Heidenheim had chances to score, however, having an impressive 11 shots on target in the 15,000-seat Voith-Arena and having two goals ruled out for offside.
The 2-0 victory means Chelsea have now scored 18 goals in just four Europa Conference League matches so far, confirming their authority as one of the favorites to win the competition this summer.
Unlike Heidenheim, who sit 15th in the Bundesliga, Chelsea's league form has matched their success in Europe so far, with Enzo Maresca's side third in the table and just a point behind Manchester City in second place.
Liverpool, who triumphed 2-0 over Real Madrid on Wednesday night, lead the way eight points clear of the champions.
|
