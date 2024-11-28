Photo of woman SPG commando walking behind PM Modi goes viral





Image source: SPG commando marching behind PM Modi in Parliament A photo showing a woman SPG (Special Protection Group) commando walking behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament has gone viral on social media. Social media platforms are flooded with posts about the viral photo. People praise the government, linking it to women's empowerment. According to sources, this is not the first time that a GPG women commando is seen with a dignitary, they were inducted into the prestigious force – the SPG in 2015. During the initial period, women were kept in the SPG for forward deployment, they said, adding that the viral photo is from inside Parliament. The women of the SPG are deployed in Parliament. An X user Ruchi Kokcha (@ruchikokcha) posted, “Good to see a female commando behind our Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi ensuring her safety. This is real women empowerment. This is victory real feminism.” Another X user, Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) said, “Woman commando in PM's SPG! From Agniveer to fighter pilots, from combat positions to Commando in the Prime Minister's SPG, the participation of women in the armed forces has increased significantly and women are leading from the front. More power to women. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji #Narishakti. What are the responsibilities of a female SPG commando? As part of forward deployment, these female SPGs are deployed to the door to search any female guest.

At the same time, SPG women monitor visitors to Parliament to ensure the security of the Prime Minister. They remain vigilant when a female guest comes to meet the Prime Minister, they are deployed to keep watch, search and take the guest to the Prime Minister's house.

Sources also said that the deployment of women commandos for the Close Protection Team (CPT) started since 2015.

Additionally, when the Prime Minister goes on a foreign trip, female SPG commandos are also sent abroad to work in the Advance Security Liaison (ASL).

They go there on advanced deployment and help managers with all aspects of security.

According to certain sources, there are currently around a hundred female commandos within the SPG who not only remain in close protection, but are also deployed as advance security liaison. When was SPG created? The Special Protection Group (SPG) was established in 1985 with the aim of providing close security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. SPG officers possess great leadership qualities, professionalism, knowledge of close protection and a culture of leadership on the front. The SPG has attempted to achieve this by adopting innovative methods not only in its own work but also in the overall security arrangements in collaboration with the IB and the State/UT police forces. Also Read: Sheikh Hasina issues statement on Chinmoy Krishna Das arrest: 'Unjustly detained, must be released immediately'

