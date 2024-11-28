Pakistani forces push a praying man out of a pile of containers during a pro-Imran Khan rally





Pakistani security forces pushed a man off a seven-meter-high stack of containers during a massive anti-army protest in Islamabad on Tuesday, where protesters gathered to demand the release of the former prime minister Minister Imran Khan.

In a video circulating on social media, the man was seen praying on top of a pile of containers before a member of the security forces pushed him away, forcing him to hang on the edge of the container. container before falling seven meters to the ground. His condition is unknown.

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of Khan and his political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), began marching towards the capital, Islamabad, from different parts of the country to demand his release from prison.

On Monday and Tuesday, these protesters were met by Pakistani police and security forces who were given shoot-to-kill orders to try to stop the crowds, according to The Guardian.

The protesters marched until they reached the D-Chowk area in the center of the city. There, protesters were pushed back by security forces who fired tear gas into the crowd.

New MEE newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch Sign up to receive the latest news and analysis on Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters

In the violence that followed, the Pakistani government said four security officers were killed during the protests. The exact number of civilians killed by security forces is unknown.

PTI leaders said dozens of protesters had been killed by live police and army fire, and released the names of eight people they said had been killed. Middle East Eye was unable to independently verify this number.

Pakistani security forces were filmed pushing a praying protester off a seven-metre-high container on Tuesday, amid protests demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/LaSYvVeGGb

Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 28, 2024

The Guardian, citing official sources, said at least 17 civilians had been killed and hundreds injured.

Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan, who was trying to investigate the number of people killed, was arrested in the street on Wednesday evening and charged with terrorism, according to his lawyer.

The PTI said on Wednesday that the protests had been “temporarily suspended” due to “government brutality”.

Khan is serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of disclosing state secrets, charges he says are politically motivated. He was removed as Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence in Parliament in April 2022.

A recent UN report concluded that his detention was arbitrary and contrary to international law.

In elections this year, independent candidates backed by Khan's party won the largest number of seats, although he was barred from running himself.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party secured enough seats to form a coalition government.

In its statement, the UN task force said PTI party members were arrested and tortured during the election cycle, and that there was “widespread fraud on polling day, stealing dozens of parliamentary seats”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/pakistani-forces-push-man-seven-metre-tall-container-stack-during-pro-imran-khan-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos