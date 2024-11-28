Donald Trump's Thanksgiving plans revealed





President-elect Donald Trump's Thanksgiving plans have been revealed, offering a glimpse into how the new first family will spend the holiday this year.

According to Lara Trump, who is married to the president-elect's son, Eric Trump, some members of the Trump family will gather at Donald Trump's Florida estate this year for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I think there's going to be a dinner party at the Mar-a-Lago Club, I'll probably go there, have dinner with my father-in-law, Melania, Barron, whoever in the family is there, I don't . “I don’t even know,” she said on an episode of her show, The Right View.

However, she added that after the election, which Trump won by a decisive margin, the family is taking a “pause,” meaning it's unclear whether other family members will join them for dinner.

“We all kind of took a break. I don't even know what everyone else is doing. I guess some of the rest of the family will be there,” she said.

President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will spend this Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. President-elect Donald Trump listens during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will spend this Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago. Alex Brandon/AP

The Trumps have long made Mar-a-Lago their Thanksgiving destination, with the president-elect choosing to spend his vacation far away on just two occasions. The first time was in 2019, when he went on Thanksgiving Day for a surprise visit to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, and again in 2020, when he stayed at the White House.

It's unclear exactly what the Trumps will be served for Thanksgiving dinner this year, but according to reports, the family ate 24 dishes, including traditional dishes like turkey and pumpkin pie, as well as lamb. lamb and grilled scallops, in 2016.

In 2017, Trump's Thanksgiving meal included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, baked goods, local produce and cheeses, red snapper, Florida crab and desserts including cakes and pies, a White House spokesperson said. said at the time.

The following year, the Trumps were served a feast of turkey, beef tenderloin, lamb, salmon, Chilean sea bass, red snapper, braised short ribs, sweet and whipped potatoes, stuffing, salad, deviled eggs, prosciutto duck, melon, Florida stone. crab, oysters, jumbo shrimp and clams, according to media reports.

In previous years, the president-elect would have chosen to play a round of golf before returning to dinner at his 17-acre estate.

During Trump's Thanksgiving visit to Mar-a-Lago in 2018, he threatened to close the U.S. border with Mexico due to the expected arrival of an immigrant caravan.

In his Thanksgiving message this year, the president-elect criticized “crazy radical leftists” for “working so hard to destroy our country.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, including the crazy radical leftists who have worked so hard to destroy our country, but who have failed miserably and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly wrong that the great people of our nation have simply delivered a crushing victory for those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote at Truth Social.

“Don’t worry, our country will soon be respected, productive, fair and strong, and you will be, more than ever, proud to be an American!”

In 2023, Trump used his holiday message to criticize New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the fraud prosecution against him. Judge Arthur Engoron would later order Trump to pay $350 million in penalties and ban him from doing business in New York for three years.

Newsweek has contacted the president-elect's representatives for comment.

Trump's former opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has not revealed what her Thanksgiving plans are.

