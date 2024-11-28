



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US election, praised him for showing courage when a gunman tried to assassinate him and said Moscow was ready for dialogue with the president elected Republican.

In his first public remarks since Trump's victory, Putin said Trump acted like a real man during an assassination attempt on him while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July.

He behaved, in my opinion, very correctly, courageously, like a real man, Putin told the Valdai discussion club in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election.

Putin said Trump's remarks during the election campaign about Ukraine and restoring relations with Russia were worth heeding.

What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to end the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion deserves at least special attention, Putin said.

Trump said during his election campaign that he could bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but gave few details on how he would seek to end Europe's largest ground war since the Second World War.

The 72-year-old Kremlin leader issued only one warning: I don't know what will happen now. I have no idea.

When asked what he would do if Trump called him to suggest a meeting, Putin said he was ready to resume contact if a Trump administration so desired, and that he was ready to begin discussions with Trump.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to resume contacts with the new Trump administration.Getty Images

Russia and Trump have repeatedly dismissed as absurd some Western media claims that Trump was some sort of Russian agent of influence. Russian officials say that during his first term, from 2017 to 2021, Trump was tough on Russia.

Special counsel Robert Mueller investigated allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, but said in a 2019 report that he found no evidence of conspiracy.

Moscow has also repeatedly denied U.S. claims that Russia interfered in the 2024 presidential elections and others and spread disinformation in an effort to sow chaos.

WAR?

Ukraine's two-and-a-half-year-old war is entering what some Russian and Western officials say could be its final, most dangerous phase after Moscow's forces advanced at their fastest pace since early weeks of the conflict and the West is questioning how Moscow's forces are advancing at their fastest pace since the first weeks of the conflict. the war will end.

On June 14, Putin set his conditions for ending the war: Ukraine should abandon its ambitions within NATO and withdraw all its troops from the entire territory of the four regions claimed by Russia.

Russia controls Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, about 80% of Donbass, a coal and steel zone including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and more than 70% of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Speaking for several hours Thursday, Putin denounced the adventurism of Western leaders whom he accused of pushing the world toward a dangerous line by seeking to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia in Ukraine.

There is no point putting pressure on us. But we are always ready to negotiate with full consideration of mutual legitimate interests, Putin said, just seconds after chastising the West for promising Ukraine and Georgia possible NATO membership in 2008.

He said the West had never accepted Russia as an equal partner since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, treating it as a defeated power and expanding the U.S.-led NATO military alliance eastwards, towards Russia.

Russia, Putin said, is ready to restore relations with the United States, but the ball is in Washington's court. Putin also said that China was Russia's ally.

Asked about Kamala Harris's warning that Putin would eat Trump for lunch, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said with a laugh: Putin doesn't eat people.

