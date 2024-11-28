Mark Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago despite old feud | Mark Zuckerberg





Mark Zuckerberg has become the latest former Donald Trump critic to head to Mar-a-Lago to break bread with the new US president.

The tech mogul had banned Trump from social media sites Instagram and Facebook, which he owns, following the Jan. 6 riots that the president-elect incited in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, however, new White House deputy policy chief Stephen Miller told Fox News that Zuckerberg, 40, had dinner with Trump at his Florida resort.

Mark, obviously, he has his own interests, he has his own business and he has his own agenda, Miller said. But he has made it clear that he wants to support America's national renewal under the leadership of President Trump.

Zuckerberg, whose personal fortune is estimated at $200 billion, has already indicated a thaw between him and the president-elect.

After Trump survived an assassination attempt in July and raised his fist and said fight, fight, fight, Zuckerberg called it one of the most badass things I've ever seen in my life .

A month later, in a book titled Save America, Trump still accused Zuckerberg of plotting against him in the 2020 election by directing Facebook against his campaign. He threatened Zuckerberg that if this happened again, he would spend the rest of his life in prison.

In the book, Trump also noted that Zuckerberg would visit him at the White House with his very nice wife, that he would be as nice as anyone, but then claimed that the CEO had turned Facebook against his 2020 campaign , possibly referring to a $420 million donation that Zuckerberg's charity had made to fund. electoral infrastructure in 2020.

He told me there was no one like Trump on Facebook. But at the same time, and for some reason, he directed it at me, Trump wrote in the book. We are watching him closely, and if he does something illegal this time, he will spend the rest of his life in prison, just like others who cheated in the 2024 presidential election.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Register for The Stakes Presidential Transition

We'll guide you through the aftermath of the US election and the transition to a Trump presidency.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

A spokesperson for Meta, Facebook's parent company, told the BBC: Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the new administration.

This is an important time for the future of American innovation, the statement added.

Meta is among several tech giants with contracts with the federal government. Earlier this month, the company announced that it had approved a collaboration to integrate its Llama AI division into government operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2024/nov/28/mark-zuckerberg-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos