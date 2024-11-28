Trump announces trade envoy after threatening new tariffs





Reuters

Jamieson Greer (right) helped secure a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico during Trump's first term.

United States President-elect Donald Trump said Jamieson Greer would be his trade representative after he takes office on January 20, 2025.

The announcement comes after Trump threatened to impose new tariffs – which are taxes on imported goods – on China, Canada and Mexico to get them to crack down on the illegal flow of people and drugs into the states. -United.

Greer, a trade lawyer, is a veteran of Trump's first presidency, during which he played a key role in imposing tariffs on goods from China.

This time, Greer would be involved in “containing the nation's massive trade deficit, defending American manufacturing, agriculture and services, and opening export markets everywhere,” Trump said in a press release.

Trump's long-standing policy has been to encourage consumers to buy American goods by making imported goods more expensive. A number of people named to his top team for 2025 have a particularly hawkish view of China.

Greer, who is also a U.S. Air Force veteran, served during Trump's first term as chief of staff to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

During this period, the United States and China – the world's two largest economies – found themselves engaged in a bitter trade battle, imposing tariffs on each other on products worth hundreds of billions of dollars .

The tariffs imposed on China during his first term in the White House were intended to “spur the return of manufacturing jobs to America and reverse decades of disastrous trade policies,” Trump said in his statement unveiling Greer.

Greer was also part of the team that negotiated a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to replace the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

His nomination is one of those that requires confirmation by a vote of American senators.

Another Trump pick on Tuesday will be a direct nomination. Kevin Hassett has been named Trump's senior economic adviser and will lead the White House National Economic Council.

A tariff is an internal tax levied on goods as they enter the country, proportional to the value of the import.

The tax is physically paid by the domestic company importing the goods, not the foreign company exporting them. In this sense, it is a simple tax paid by US domestic companies to the US government.

Earlier this week, Trump pledged to impose new tariffs on products from China, Canada and Mexico, the United States' three largest trading partners.

He said he would introduce 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada and “an additional 10% tariff, above any additional tariff” on imports from from China.

All three countries responded by saying the commitment could upend their economies, as well as that of the United States.

Although analysts have suggested that Trump's tariff threats could prove to be a negotiating tactic, some companies told the BBC they are already having economic consequences as they begin stockpiling goods and changing their supply chains. supply.

With Greer and other names added, Trump's top team is now largely in place.

On Tuesday, he also unveiled Covid lockdown skeptic Jay Bhattacharya as the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

