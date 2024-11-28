Xi hails role of supply, marketing cooperatives





President Xi Jinping urged supply and marketing cooperatives to take root in agriculture and rural areas, and continuously build a comprehensive platform to serve farmers' production and livelihood and promote the development of modern agriculture. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the All-China Federation of Supply and Trade Cooperatives. marketing. A meeting commemorating the anniversary was held in Beijing on Thursday. Xi stressed that over the past 70 years, supply and marketing cooperatives have always focused on the core tasks of the Party and actively served the country's overall development. They have played a positive role in serving rural and urban residents, boosting the rural economy, supporting poverty reduction efforts, increasing farmers' incomes and promoting rural revitalization, he said. . Xi stressed that on the new path of the new era, Party committees and governments at all levels should further strengthen their leadership and support for the development of supply and marketing cooperatives, making full use of them. He urged supply and marketing cooperatives to faithfully implement the new development philosophy, focus on their core responsibilities and activities, deepen comprehensive reforms and strengthen institutional innovation. Supply and marketing cooperatives should serve as bridges between the Party and the government to maintain close ties with farmers, strive to write a new chapter of high-quality development of the sector, and further contribute to advancing the comprehensive rural revitalization and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country, Xi added. Premier Li Qiang also issued an instruction urging supply and marketing cooperatives to play a greater role in promoting urban-rural integration and accelerating the modernization of agriculture and areas. rural. The All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives was established in 1954. After 70 years of development, the supply and marketing cooperatives have accelerated their expansion into comprehensive agricultural social services and extended their services to all urban and rural communities. They have also formed a comprehensive, large-scale and sustainable service system for agriculture, enjoying a unique advantage and playing an important role in promoting comprehensive rural revitalization. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202411/29/WS6748f2f3a310f1265a1d023d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos