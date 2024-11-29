Mumbai woman arrested for hoax over plan to kill PM Modi | Bombay News

Connect with us

November 29, 2024 at 04:30 IST

The woman called the Mumbai Police control room, claiming that there was a plan to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A 34-year-old woman from Nalasopara was arrested for allegedly calling the Mumbai Police control room, claiming that there was a plan to eliminate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The woman said she called because she was bothered by the harassment she was experiencing from family members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 75th Constitution Day program at the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Tuesday. (File)(DPR PMO)

The police control room received the call Wednesday evening. The caller, a woman, told police about the alleged plan to assassinate the prime minister, adding that the weapons to be used had already been finalized.

When the officer tried to find out more about the alleged plan, the caller hung up, an officer said. Immediately, a policewoman called the number again, but the caller no longer answered calls made from the control room.

Considering that the call concerned the Prime Minister, senior police officials were informed and the standard operating procedure for handling such situations was followed, the police officer added.

The unknown caller was arrested under sections 353 (statements leading to public mischief) and 217 (false information with intent to induce a public servant to use his lawful power to injure another person) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the call was a hoax. Police later traced the call to Amboli in Andheri West.

A team from the Amboli police station was immediately dispatched to the scene. However, they were unable to find the woman. Later, it was learned that the woman was in Kandivali and was immediately picked up by the police team, the officer said. The officer added that the woman passed the hoax from her sister's house in Amboli.

The woman is a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar district. Police said she was suffering from mental illness due to alleged harassment by family members and was also undergoing treatment at a hospital. All her family members were questioned and nothing suspicious was found, after which she was summoned under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita for questioning in this case and was subsequently was allowed to leave, the police officer said. .

