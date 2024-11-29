Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stops by Mar-a-Lago to see Trump





New White House Deputy Policy Chief Stephen Miller joins The Ingraham Angle to discuss President-elect Trump's transition to the White House and his meeting with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, just months after the tech entrepreneur publicly congratulated President-elect Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt.

Zuckerberg's visit to Trump's club in Palm Beach, Florida, was confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller during an episode of “The Ingraham Angle” on Fox News Channel.

“Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter and a participant in this change that we are seeing across America and around the world with this reform movement led by Donald Trump,” Miller told the host guest. Brian Kilmeade.

“Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity.”

TRUMP'S TARIFFS COULD Raise FOOD PRICES, EXPERTS SAY

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, visited President-elect Trump's Florida estate at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. (Getty Images/Getty Images)

Miller added that the tech CEO “has his own interests” but sees Trump's second term as a chance for “national renewal.”

“Mark, obviously, he has his own interests, he has his own business and he has his own agenda,” Miller said. “But he has made it clear that he wants to support America’s national renewal under the leadership of President Trump.”

Security Ticker Last change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 569.20 -4.34 -0.76%

In July, Zuckerberg praised Trump for his brutal response to the July 13 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Seeing Donald Trump stand up after being shot in the face and wave his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most evil things I have ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg told Bloomberg, just days after the victory. a shooting took place.

MEXICO CAN RESPOND WITH ITS OWN TARIFFS AFTER Trump’s THREAT, NEW PRESIDENT SAYS

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., speaks at a Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, September 27, 2023. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

“In some ways, as an American, it's hard not to be moved by that spirit and that fight, and I think that's why a lot of people love this guy,” he said. added.

Zuckerberg's visit to Mar-a-Lago is not the Facebook founder's first interaction with the Republican leader. In August, Trump told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo that Zuckerberg called him to apologize for a mistake.

“So Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me twice. He called me after the event and he said it was really amazing,” Trump said during a “Mornings with Maria” interview August 1 on FOX Business. “That was really brave.”

“And he actually announced that he wasn't going to support a Democrat because he couldn't because he respected me for what I did that day,” the Republican continued. “I think what I did…for me was a normal response.”

Trump added that Zuckerberg apologized after Facebook mislabeled a photo of him that went viral.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

President-elect Trump speaks during a House Republican conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC, November 13. (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images / Getty Images)

“He actually apologized. He said they made a mistake…and they were correcting that mistake,” Trump said.

Michael Dorgan and Audrey Conklin of FOX Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/mark-zuckerberg-visits-trump-mar-a-lago-reportedly-wants-support-national-renewal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos