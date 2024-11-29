When Respati-Astrid received congratulations from Jokowi after winning the Solo regional elections…





SOLOKOMPAS.com – Pairs of mayor and deputy mayor candidates Solo, Respati Ardi And Astrid Widayanimet the 7th President Joko Widodo after a temporary introduction Regional elections 2024. The meeting took place at Jokowi's private residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java, Thursday (11/28/2024) afternoon. Respati Ardi revealed that Jokowi congratulated them on their achievements after the vote. “Congratulations were given (from Jokowi) for the interim results (Pilkada), but we still respect the results of the official announcement of the KPU,” Respati Ardi said after the meeting. Also Read: PKS Solo Tab Team Says Respati-Astrid Wins in All Districts, Opponent? He also conveyed a message from Jokowi that they should dedicate themselves to serving the people of Bengawan City. “It must be clean and work well for the good of society,” he said. According to the interim count published by Bawaslu, the results show the data real account with 89.25 percent of the votes cast on Wednesday evening (11/27/2024). Respati and Astrid led with 60.22 percent of the vote, garnering 164,689 votes. Meanwhile, the number 1 candidate duo, Teguh Prakosa and Bambang Nugroho (Gage), won 108,788 votes or 39.78 percent. Respati also asked his supporters not to indulge in excessive euphoria. “As long as it does not disturb public order, it is good, but does not convey excessive euphoria,” he said. Jokowi considers that the 2024 regional elections process was carried out safely. Also read: In response to the results of the quick count of the 2024 solo regional elections, Teguh Prakosa: We respect “Thank God, all stages of the regional elections went well. I heard that the regional heads went safely, smoothly and well,” Jokowi said after the meeting. The former governor of DKI Jakarta hopes that this democratic process will reflect political maturity. “What we hope is to show our maturity in politics and democracy. I think that's very good,” he said.

