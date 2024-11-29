



Turkish authorities are reportedly using investigations into judges and prosecutors for their alleged links to the Glen movement as leverage to ensure their decisions will be favorable to the government, according to the Daily Republic. The investigations, often based on flimsy evidence, such as phone call logs with no actual content of the calls or attendance at schools linked to Glen, were allegedly archived for use if necessary in the future to pressure judges and prosecutors. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted followers of the Glen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption investigations revealed in 2013 implicated then-Prime Minister Erdoan, as well as some members of his family and his surroundings. Dismissing the investigations as a Glenist coup, Erdoan labeled the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its supporters, launching broad purges and widespread disapproval. Judicial officials responsible for sensitive cases reportedly work in a climate of fear of being victims of investigations and accusations themselves. Critics say it has destabilized the justice system, further eroding trust amid growing fears of political interference. More than 4,000 judges and prosecutors were removed from office without due process following the failed July 2016 coup, which Erdoan immediately blamed on the Glen movement, a religious civil society movement. Glen and the movement have consistently denied any involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity. The Erdoan government is also accused of replacing many purged members of the judiciary with young and inexperienced judges and prosecutors with close ties to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Observers say these appointments, combined with large-scale investigations into judicial figures, have compromised the independence of the judiciary. Human rights organizations have frequently criticized the judiciary for its alleged politicization, saying its decisions are often aligned with government interests. Turkey is ranked 117th out of 142 countries in the rule of law index. published by the World Justice Project (WJP) at the end of October. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

