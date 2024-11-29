Governor candidates backed by Prabowo and Jokowi win in almost all regions

JAKARTA, (ERAKINI) – Get the most votes quick account The gains achieved by some pairs of gubernatorial candidates and deputy governor candidates in a number of major regions like Java and Sumatra cannot be separated from the figures of President Prabowo Subianto and former President 2014-2024 , Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

It appears that this statement fits the description of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections to be held in Indonesia's main provinces, where almost all gubernatorial candidates supported by Prabowo and Jokowi won a landslide victory. quick account.

Candidate pairs who are members of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition or affiliated with Jokowi and President Prabowo Subianto won Central Java, Lampung, North Sumatra, Banten, West Java and East Java, among others .

Here is the vote count for the candidates for governor and deputy governor who were selected:approve Jokowi and Prabowo:

1. East Java:

The quick count results of the 2024 East Java (Jatim) regional elections by Poltracking with 100% incoming data show the superiority of the governor and deputy governor candidate pair, Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Dardak (Khofifah-Emil).

According to data from the official survey institute Poltrakcing on Wednesday (27/11/2024) until 20:00 WIB, the couple Khofifah Indar Parawansa-Emil Dardak (Khofifah-Emil) was in the lead with 59.22% of the votes.

Besides, number three duo Tri Rismaharini-Zahrul Azhar Asumta secured 31.97% votes. Then, the number one duo Luluk Nur Hamidah-Lukmanul Khakim (Luluk-Lukmanul) received 8.81% of the votes.

In the 2024 East Java gubernatorial elections, Jokowi and Prabowo support the candidate pair Khofifah-Emil. Both also received the highest number of votes and were confirmed as governor and deputy governor of East Java 2024-2029.

Khofifah herself is the incumbent who was appointed chairperson of East Java's TKD Prabowo-Gibran in the 2024 presidential election.

2. West Java:

In West Java, the duo supported by Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo is Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan. Both received serial number 4 in the 2024 West Java gubernatorial election.

Dedi Mulyadi is a Gerindra Party politician who was Ridwan Kamil's rival in the 2017 West Java gubernatorial election. At that time, Dedi was still chairman of the West Java Golkar Party DPD.

According to quick count data from the Indonesian Institute of Political Indicators on Wednesday (11/27/2024) until 3:28 p.m. WIB, the Dedi Mulyadi – Erwan Setiawan pair had an overwhelming lead of around 60%.

Meanwhile, the other pair, namely Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Habibie, received 19.80 percent, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja 9.48 percent and Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwinatarina 10.14 percent.

3. Central Java:

In Central Java, President Prabowo Subianto and Jokowi support candidate number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin. Both are pairs of candidates supported by the majority of political parties in Central Java.

Ahmad Luthfi himself is a police general who once served as regional police chief in Central Java. He is now a Gerindra Party politician. Ahmad Luthfi is also close to Jokowi.

In Central Java, the Indicator survey institute recorded that the incoming vote reached 95 percent on Wednesday (11/27/2024) at 5:05 p.m. As a result, Andika Perkasa-Hendi received 41.75 percent. Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin then received 58.25 percent of the votes.

4. Banten:

The 2024 Banten governor election brought together 2 pairs of candidates, namely the number 1 pair Airin Rachmi Diany-Ade Sumardi and the number 2 pair Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah.

Airin is the former mayor of Tangerang South for two terms and the wife of a well-known businessman who is also Ratu Atut's younger brother, Tubagus Chaeri Wardana (Wawan). This means that Airin is the sister-in-law of Ratu Atut Chosiyah. Airin is associated with PDIP Banten DPD Chairman and former Deputy Regent of Lebak, Ade Sumardi.

Meanwhile, Andra Soni is the Chairwoman of the Gerindra Banten DPD who served as Chairwoman of the Banten DPRD 2014-2019. In this gubernatorial election, Andra Soni was accompanied by Dimyati Natakusumah, former regent of Pandeglang for two terms and husband of the current regent of Pandeglang, Irna Narulita.

Andra Soni is also said to be a protege of Gerindra DPP Daily Chairman Ahmad Sufmi Dasco. Andra Soni briefly joined Dasco, then became active in Gerindra DPD Tangerang City.

Referring to the results of Kompas Research and Development's quick count, the 2024 Banten regional elections at 18:58 WIB, Wednesday (11/27/2024), showed that the couple running for governor and deputy governor of Banten, Airin -Ade, obtained 42.35 percent.

Meanwhile, the Andra Soni-Dimyati Natakusumah couple secured 58.45 percent of the votes. The total votes were obtained from a total of 97.67 percent.

5. North Sumatra:

The 2024 North Sumatra governor and vice-governor election will feature two pairs of candidates. The pair with the first serial number are Bobby Nasution and Surya, while the second serial number is Edy Rahmayadi and Hasan Basri Sagala.

The candidate pairs Bobby Nasution and Surya are supported by around ten political parties, including PAN, Perindo, PSI, Democrat, NasDem, PKS, PKB, Golkar, PPP and Gerindra. Meanwhile, candidate pairs Edy Rahmayadi and Hasan Basri Sagala are supported by six political parties, including Umat Party, PDI Perjuangan, Hanura, Gelora Indonesia Party, PKN and Labor Party.

In the 2024 North Sumatra gubernatorial election, Prabowo and Jokowi are supporting Bobby Nasution, who is none other than Jokowi's son-in-law. Bobby is also a Gerindra cadre from North Sumatra who is currently the mayor of Medan.

Based on the results of the quick count of the political indicator, the Bobby-Surya pair would be leading with 62.79 percent of the votes in the temporary quick count. The data was taken on Wednesday (11/27/2024) at 6:00 p.m. WIB.

Meanwhile, the number 2 duo, Edy-Hasan, received 37.21 percent of the votes. This data was derived from incoming counts of 62.79 percent of the total 250 TPS samples.

6.Lampung:

In the 2024 Lampung gubernatorial election, the governor-deputy governor candidate pair Rahmat Mirzani Djausal-Jihan Nurlela won a landslide victory over the candidate pair Arinal Djunaidi-Sutono, according to the quick count version of the Indonesian political indicator.

Rahmat-Jihan won 82.54 percent of the vote, while Arinal-Sutono received only 17.46 percent. The votes included in the quick count reached 100 percent with a margin of error of 0.51 percent.

This duo is supported by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM) Plus Lampung, affiliated with Presidents Prabowo and Jokowi.

7. DKI Jakarta:

Of all the provinces participating in the gubernatorial elections supported by Prabowo and Jokowi, only DKI Jakarta suffered a quick defeat. However, the pair promoted by KIM Plus Jakarta still has the potential to win if the Jakarta elections are held in 2 rounds.

In the Jakarta gubernatorial elections, Prabowo and Jokowi supported Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, supported by the majority of political parties in Jakarta. However, this couple lost to the candidate couple supported by PDIP and Hanura, namely Pramono-Rano.

Referring to the results of Charta Politik's quick count in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, candidate pair number 3 Pramono-Rano received 50.15 percent of the total 100 percent of votes cast with a margin error of 1 percent. Meanwhile, the Ridwan Kamil-Suswono pair got 39.25 percent and the Dharman Pongrekun-Kun Wardana pair got 10.6 percent.