Pakistani journalist investigates Imran Khan protest victims accused of terrorism, lawyer says | World News

Pakistani journalist investigates Imran Khan protest victims accused of terrorism, lawyer says

ISLAMABAD, – A Pakistani journalist investigating claims of victims during a protest march demanding the release of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on the street Wednesday evening and charged with terrorism, according to a colleague and his lawyer .

Television host Matiullah Jan is known for criticizing the military's strong influence on Pakistani politics.

Hours before he was arrested, he appeared on a television show in which he read excerpts from hospital records that he said contradicted government denials that live ammunition had been used when security forces security had dispersed the demonstration, or that demonstrators had been killed.

Jan's colleague Saqib Bashir said Thursday that they were both stopped by men wearing black uniforms in the parking lot of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad.

They were blindfolded and packed into a car, he said, adding: “We were collecting data on the victims.”

Bashir was dropped off on a street three hours later.

Jan's son, Abd-u-Razaq, confirmed this in a video statement, demanding that authorities release his father.

His lawyer, Imaan Mazari, however, said he had been charged with terrorism, drug trafficking and attacking police.

“It’s nothing short of a joke,” she said. “There is not an iota of truth in these accusations.”

Bashir said Jan's family had access to him at a police station on Thursday morning.

Neither the Islamabad police nor the information ministry responded to a request for comment.

Jan had also cast doubt on official claims that some members of the security forces had died after being run over by a vehicle from the protesters' convoy.

Thousands of supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party stormed Islamabad over the weekend. The government said it killed four security agents.

The PTI said hundreds of protesters were shot and between eight and 40 people were killed.

The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed “grave concern” over Jan’s “kidnapping” and demanded his immediate release.

Jan had also been kidnapped for around 12 hours during Khan's reign in 2020.

