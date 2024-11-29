The Impact of Health Promotion Training on Health Perceptions, Healthy Lifestyle Behaviors and Risk Behaviors of University Students





This is a quasi- study using a pre-post testing design. This study was carried out with 179 students. The Health Perception Scale, Healthy Lifestyle Behavior Scale, and Risk Behavior Scale were used to collect data. A 7-week training program was implemented and the post-training evaluation was carried out after 3 months. Percentage, mean, standard deviation, Mann-Whitney U, Kruskal-Wallis, Wilcoxon analysis, and Spearmen's correlation analysis were used to analyze the data. After health promotion training, it was determined that health perception and healthy lifestyle behaviors increased and risky behaviors decreased. A significant negative relationship was found between post-training health perception and antisocial behavior, suicidal tendencies, and school dropout. A significant negative relationship was found between healthy lifestyle habits and antisocial behavior, suicidal tendencies and school dropout. A positive and significant relationship was determined between health perception and healthy lifestyle behaviors. The results of this study provide evidence of the effectiveness of training interventions in improving healthy lifestyle behaviors and health perception and reducing risk behaviors. Results support planning of training programs to promote health on campus. It also shows the effectiveness of training programs in preventing antisocial behavior, suicidal tendencies and dropping out of school.

Keywords: healthy, lifestyle, smoking, suicide, antisocial behavior

March 26, 2024;

Accepted:

November 28, 2024. Copyright:

2024 KEFEL OL. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the

Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY). Use, distribution, or reproduction in other forums is permitted, provided that the original author(s) or licensor is credited and the original publication in this journal is cited, in accordance with accepted academic practice. No use, distribution or reproduction other than in accordance with these conditions is authorized. * Correspondence: Bahar KEFEL OL, Recep Tayyip Erdoan University, Rize, Trkiye

Disclaimer:

Any claims expressed in this article are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily represent those of their affiliated organizations, nor those of the publisher, editors, and reviewers. Any product that may be reviewed in this article or any claim that may be made by its manufacturer is neither guaranteed nor endorsed by the publisher.

