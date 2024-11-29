Trump Wishes Americans a Happy Thanksgiving, Including “Radical Left Lunatics”





President-elect Trump on Thursday wished a happy Thanksgiving to all Americans, including those he called “crazy radical leftists,” as he pledged to “make America great again » when he takes office on January 20, 2025.

In the message posted to Trump's Truth Social account, the president also had some choice words for those on the “radical left.”

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, including the crazy radical leftists who have worked so hard to destroy our country, but who have failed miserably and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly wrong that the great people of our nation are content to have given a crushing victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote. “Don’t worry, our country will soon be respected, productive, fair and strong, and you will be, more than ever, proud to be an American!”

Trump then posted a photo of himself posing with law enforcement and wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

Trump wished Americans a happy Thanksgiving Thursday in messages posted to his Truth Social account. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

Although it is unclear where the president-elect would spend Thanksgiving this year, he spent his previous Thanksgiving holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, commonly referred to as the “Winter White House” during the Trump's first term. .

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was nicknamed the “Winter White House” during his first presidential term. (Getty Images, file)

Trump, who declared Mar-a-Lago his primary residence in 2019, has been working with his transition team to select members of his Cabinet since his loss to Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News Digital learned Wednesday that nearly a dozen Trump Cabinet nominees and other appointees to the new administration were targeted Tuesday night with “violent, un-American threats against their lives and those of those who live with them “, which prompted the police to react “quickly”. .

Sources told Fox News Digital that John Ratcliffe, the nominee for CIA director; Pete Hegseth, the nominee for Secretary of Defense; and Representative Elise Stefanik, candidate for UN ambassador, were among those targeted. Brooke Rollins, whom Trump picked to become agriculture secretary, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee for EPA administrator, separately revealed they were also targeted.

Brooke Singman of Fox News Digitals contributed to this report.

