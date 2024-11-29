Mexican president says no potential tariff war with US after call with Trump | Mexico





Claudia Sheinbaum said her very pleasant phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which they discussed immigration and fentanyl, meant there would be no potential tariff war between the United States and Mexico .

Mexico's president spoke to reporters Thursday following Trump's threats earlier in the week to implement 25% tariffs against Mexico and Canada, as well as additional 10% tariffs. against China, when he takes office in January if the countries do not stop all illegal activities. immigration and smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

Trump, in an article on Truth Social on Wednesday, claimed that during the phone call with Sheinbaum, she agreed to stop migration through Mexico and into the United States, effectively closing our southern border.

During her speech on Thursday, Sheinbaum made it clear that she did not accept the border closure.

Each person has their own way of communicating, Sheinbaum said. But I can assure you, I guarantee you, that we would never be incapable of doing so. Moreover, we proposed to close the border to the north. [of Mexico]or in the southern United States. This was never our idea and, of course, we do not agree with it.

She added that the two did not discuss tariffs, but that the conversation with Trump reassured her that no tariff battle would be necessary in the future.

On Monday of this week, Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico until drugs, including fentanyl, and undocumented immigrants stop this invasion of our country. He said that Mexico and Canada should use their power to fight drug trafficking and migration and, in the meantime, it is time for them to pay a very heavy price!

The next day, Sheinbaum suggested that Mexico could retaliate by imposing tariffs of its own.

On Wednesday, however, the conversation between Sheinbaum and Trump was very friendly, the Mexican president said. She said she briefed Trump on various migration initiatives his government is undertaking, including providing resources and support to Central American countries and migrants arriving in Mexico. Potential immigrants won't reach the northern border because Mexico has a strategy, Sheinbaum said.

Trump recognized this effort by the Mexican government, Sheinbaum added.

She also said Trump had expressed interest in government programs to combat fentanyl addiction and overdoses in Mexico. And she raised the issue of American-made weapons entering Mexico from the United States for use by drug cartels.

Sheinbaum added that she encouraged Trump to end the blockades against Cuba and Venezuela because people are suffering and this leads to the phenomenon of migration.

Asked by a Rolling Stone magazine reporter citing anonymous sources close to Trump discussing a soft invasion of Mexico by deploying the U.S. military inside the country against drug trafficking groups, Sheinbaum dismissed the idea, calling it purely filmic.

“What I'm basing it on are the two conversations I've had with President Trump and then, at this point, the communication we'll have with his task force and when he takes office,” Sheinbaum said . We will always defend our sovereignty. Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country, and that is above all.

