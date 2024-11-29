Leaders have all the means to achieve elections according to their wishes





JAKARTA – Chairman of the DPP PDI-P (PDIP) Deddy Sitorus revealed that currently there is a new cultural term that is developing in the general electoral system or elections in Indonesia. The PDIP calls this a culture of “Jokowism.” Deddy said that the term Jokowism was an effort by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, since he was still president until he was no longer in office, to design the general elections and elections regional authorities according to its interests. Jokowi, according to the PDIP, desired various structured, systematic and massive acts of democratic violations. This was stated by Deddy during a press conference at the PDIP DPP Office, Menteng, Central Jakarta. “From the moment a leader named Jokowi strives at all costs, with all his power, to produce elections according to his wishes. Is the target, the target of this activity the entire voting population? Of course not. But it is designed for an adequate percentage for their program to be carried out, ”said Deddy, Thursday, November 28. In Jokoowism culture, Deddy said Jokowi mobilized the instruments of the police apparatus to be able to deal with the dark side of democracy, ranging from intimidation of society to money politics. *What is the instrument used in jokowism type electoral politics? Of course, something very large, a strong network, has the capacity to raise funds, to mobilize certain groups that have become public. Now we know 'Brown Party,'” Deddy explained. <a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a> Furthermore, Deddy emphasized, the “Brown Party” as Jokowi's political instrument does not cover the entire police force and only certain elements. However, he stressed that this movement was already a line of command. “I think the key holder is (Kapolri) Listyo Sigit. He is responsible for the institutions he controls and directs. Which turns out to be part of our democratic damage. It is a responsibility I thinks it must be assumed throughout the story,” Deddy explained. He pointed out that the separation of the police and the TNI from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Indonesia (ABRI) by 5th President Megawati Soekarnoputri was actually carried out to prevent the police from intervening. However, at present, they are often considered to be abusing their lives. “It turns out that from what happened, from the reports we received, from the understanding of many people, including in the DPR building, the police are a problem for our democracy. It is in fact an opportunity to reflect on the whole shadow of what is happening in the country in the police institution,” he explained. Thus, the PDIP encourages a thorough evaluation of the police institution, reflecting on the cases of abuse of power that have occurred so far. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

