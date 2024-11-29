Boris Johnson calls for British and EU peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine as part of possible peace deal





In an interview with the Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast on November 28, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any possible ceasefire should involve a European peacekeeping mission including British forces to defend the front line. “I don’t think we should send combat troops to confront the Russians,” Johnson said. “But I think as part of the solution, as part of the end state, you will want European multinational peacekeeping forces to police the border and help the Ukrainians.” Following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, world leaders are preparing for a sharp shift in US policy towards Ukraine. Much is unknown about Trump's plans for Ukraine. Trump promised to end the war in “24 hours” and called for peace talks, prompting many world leaders to discuss potential outcomes. The Telegraph reported on November 7, citing three Trump staffers, that Trump could call on British and European troops to enforce a buffer zone he would try to impose above the current front line in Ukraine as part of a possible peace plan. Johnson, a Trump supporter, said during his interview that he “could not imagine that such a European operation could take place without the British.” “We need to be clear about what kind of security guarantees we think are appropriate,” Johnson added. Johnson's comments on the potential presence of combat troops in Ukraine came after French media outlet Le Monde reported that the UK and France were discussing deploying soldiers or private defense contractors to Ukraine following victory of President-elect Donald Trump in the US elections. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said on November 26 that London was not considering deploying its military personnel on the ground in Ukraine. During the interviewthe former prime minister said the UK was “morally responsible” for Ukraine as a signatory to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. The deal required Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons and demilitarise, a measure that failed to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression. “The only thing that really works is a NATO Article 5 guarantee that has kept the peace in Europe for 80 years,” Johnson said. “This is the reason why Baltic States are in NATO. This is why the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs, Finns and Swedes are now part of NATO. » A strong supporter of Ukraine, Johnson has previously said that extending Ukraine's membership in NATO is the only solution, and it must be done, because it is the only long-term solution that guarantees peace and stability. Despite Ukraine's continued difficulties securing an invitation from a NATO country to join the military alliance, Johnson said Western allies should make clear what potential security guarantees would be offered to kyiv as part of any peace agreement. With the war lasting a thousand days, Johnson's comments on peace negotiations mirror those made by Ukrainian officials over the past year. Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Lytvynenko said in May that Ukraine “clearly understands” that Russia's large-scale war will end through negotiations. President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that the country must do everything possible to end the war through diplomatic means in 2025, adding that a war would “end faster” under a Trump administration. Foreign Ministry says kyiv discusses mobilization strategy with partners, calls for faster military aid We are now in a situation where we need more equipment to arm everyone already mobilized, and we believe the first priority is to send military aid faster and faster, said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Heorhii Tykhyi on November 28.

