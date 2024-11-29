Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

Speaking at a joint press conference with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, President Erdoan said: This is the first ever head of state level visit of Oman in Trkiye. Our relations with Oman, with which we have deeply rooted historical and fraternal ties, continue to improve in all areas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman held a joint press conference following their tête-à-tête and meeting between delegations.

WE WANT TO DEEPEN OUR RELATIONSHIPS IN ALL AREAS

President Erdoan said: “This is the first ever visit by a head of state from Oman to Trkiye. Our relations with Oman, with which we have deeply rooted historical and fraternal ties, continue to improve in all areas. With my dear brother, we wish to deepen our relations in all areas. I would like to thank him once again for the strong solidarity he showed after the earthquake that occurred last year in our country.

Drawing attention to the 10 documents signed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in areas such as foreign relations, economy, industry, investment, health, culture, agriculture and livestock, President Erdoan said: “We aim to increase our economic and trade relations for $5 billion as a first step, in a way that will reflect our current potential. Our contracting companies have so far completed projects worth $7 billion. Along with my august brother, I also discussed our company’s potential contributions to Oman’s Vision 2040.

TRKYE IS READY TO PROVIDE ANY TYPE OF SUPPORT FOR THE RESTORATION OF PEACE AND STABILITY

Stating that they also discussed regional developments in depth, President Erdoan stressed that the Muslim world should form more concrete and comprehensive cooperation in the face of Israeli massacres in Palestine and its attacks that threaten regional security.

Expressing satisfaction with the positive results of the ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon, President Erdoan added: Let me emphasize once again that Trkiye is ready to provide any kind of support for the restoration of peace and stability in Lebanon. However, I would also like to emphasize that we cannot find regional or global peace until an immediate, just and lasting ceasefire is established in Gaza. US President Biden's declaration that he will launch a new ceasefire initiative in Gaza is a very late but important step. Since the beginning of these conflicts, we have repeatedly declared that we are prepared to do more than our duty, whether mediation or guarantee, for the establishment of a ceasefire. sustainable.

Source 1: Presidency of the Republic of Trkiye

Sultan of Oman Bin Tariq speaks at a joint press conference with President Erdoan

Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said of Oman expressed his pleasure at being in Ankara and described Trkiye as a “brother country”.

A message to improve relationships

“I would like to express my great satisfaction for the constructive dialogue and discussions that took place between us,” Bin Tariq said about his talks with President Erdoan.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical relations between Trkiye and Oman, Bin Tariq said: “Our goal is to further strengthen these relations in all fields. We want to strengthen our relations so that we can create greater breakthroughs and progress for the benefit of both countries. country.”

Bin Tariq said a lot of work would be done in this regard, saying Turkish companies and Trkiye had contributed to important development and infrastructure projects in his country.

Stressing that they have full confidence in the Turkish economy, Bin Tariq said: “We can create a much stronger partnership by combining the economies of the two countries.”

Bin Tariq noted that Omani and Turkish officials had received firm instructions to maintain close contacts to strengthen their relations in key sectors, also announcing the establishment of a joint investment fund.

Highlighting potential avenues for collaboration in various sectors, including energy, renewable energy, defense, education and food, Bin Tariq highlighted the mutual interest of Trkiye and Oman in strengthening cooperation and cultural dialogue.

Invitation to President Erdoan

Bin Tariq expressed his gratitude to President Erdoan for his invitation and warm hospitality.

Bin Tariq invited President Erdoan to his country, saying: “We can further elevate our brotherly ties, fostering development that will benefit our friendly nations and their citizens. I hope for new breakthroughs and progress for the brotherly people of Trkiye and the Turkish people. »

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman decorated with the State Order

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on an official visit to Trkiye, was decorated with the State Order by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

During the awards ceremony at the presidential complex, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman presented President Erdoan with the Order of Al Said.

Source 2: Presidency of the Republic of Trkiye

“Istanbul Mushaf” presented to Sultan Bin Tariq of Oman

According to a statement published on the presidency's social media account, President Erdoan presented Bin Tariq, who was on an official visit to Trkiye, with the “Mushaf of Istanbul”, which contains ten hand-written volumes of the Holy Quran by calligrapher Huseyin Kutlu and his team of 66 people.

President Erdoan and Bin Tariq obtained information from calligrapher Kutlu about the “Mushaf of Istanbul”, which they examined together for some time.

President Erdoan hosts dinner in honor of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan hosted a dinner at the Presidential Complex in honor of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman during his official visit to Trkiye.

Delegations from both countries attended the dinner.