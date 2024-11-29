Mark Zuckerberg dines with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after insisting on meeting to discuss new administration: 'Grateful for the invitation'





Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after reportedly requesting a meeting with the president-elect to discuss the new administration on Wednesday.

This is an important time for the future of American innovation. Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the new administration, a Meta spokesperson said in a statement provided to the Post.

The Trump-Vance transition team did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.

Stephen Miller, the new White House deputy chief of staff for policy, confirmed that Zuckerberg met with the president-elect during an appearance on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle.

Trump is preparing for his second term in the White House. AFP via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter and partner in this change that we are seeing across America and around the world, with this reform movement led by Donald Trump, Miller said.

Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity, he added.

So business leaders, CEOs around the world, want to be a part, a supporter, a promoter of the prosperity of our economy, supporting American workers and ensuring that America is the most successful nation powerful, richest and freest on the planet. .

Miller noted that Zuckerberg, 40, has his own interests, his own business and his own agenda, but made clear he wants to support America's national renewal under the leadership of President Trump.

The Mar-a-Lago meeting was apparently initiated by Zuckerberg, according to the New York Times.

The president-elect and the Facebook creator exchanged pleasantries extensively during their meeting, and Zuckerberg congratulated Trump on his Election Day victory, the outlet reported.

Earlier this year, Trump, 78, described Facebook as a true enemy of the people, saying Zuckerberg's company cheated in the last election.

Zuckerberg spoke with the president-elect on Wednesday. P.A.

The 45th president made the accusation in a March Truth Social article in which he claimed that banning TikTok, a social media platform owned by the Chinese parent company, would benefit Zuckerberg.

If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business, Trump wrote, referring to Meta's founder and CEO.

I don't want Facebook, which cheated in the last elections, to do better. They are real enemies of the people! he added.

Trump appeared to be referring to the more than $400 million Zuckerberg spent during the 2020 cycle to help fund local elections.

The so-called Zuckerbucks initiative has been heavily criticized by Republicans as an attempt to influence the 2020 vote.

Meta's CEO promised in an August letter to the House Judiciary Committee that while his motives were nonpartisan, he would not make a similar contribution in 2024.

In July, Meta reversed restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts put in place after the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Trump, who has a total of nearly 54 million followers on Facebook and Instagram, was suspended from the platforms the day after the riot.

His account privileges were reinstated in February 2023 after a two-year ban, but some restrictions remained, which were lifted to bring him to parity with President Biden who was still in the race at the time in the final months of the 2024 campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/11/27/us-news/mark-zuckerberg-dines-with-trump-at-mar-a-lago-to-discuss-incoming-administration-grateful-for-the-invitation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos