Xi Jinping continues to purge the top brass of the Chinese army





Miao Hua, director of the political affairs department of China's Central Military Commission, arrives at the airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, October 14, 2019. CHA SONG HO/AP Proof that the purges within the Population Liberation Army (PLA) are not only not over but are intensifying, China announced, Thursday, November 28, the suspension of one of the country's highest military officials, under investigation for serious violations. of discipline, that is to say for corruption. Admiral Miao Hua, one of the five members of the central military commission besides its president, Xi Jinping himself, was director of political work. In this capacity, he had responsibility for personnel, loyalty and ideological righteousness within the largest army in the world which depends directly on the Communist Party. His fall comes eighteen months after the launch of a disciplinary operation during which more than a dozen senior officers and executives of public groups in the defense sector were arrested, many of whom are linked to the strategic force, responsible for missiles and nuclear deterrence. Expulsion from the Communist Party This procedure notably took away a minister of defense, Li Shangfu, invisible since August 2023, then dismissed in October 2023, just seven months after his appointment, as well as his predecessor, Wei Fenghe. The latter had been the commander of the missile force from 2012 to 2017, Li Shangfu had overseen the PLA's purchases from 2017 to 2022. Both were expelled from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) this summer. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers In China, two defense ministers tried for corruption Read later The PCC disciplinary commission also announced, on Wednesday, the placement under investigation of the head of the Pudong zone, the immense eastern half of the city of Shanghai, where the financial district is located. However, Zhu Zhisong, before these responsibilities in the largest Chinese city, had spent two decades in the missile and aerospace sector at the heart of investigations. On Thursday, Wu Qian, the same spokesperson for the Minister of Defense who announced the resignation of Admiral Miao, on the other hand vehemently denied the fall of Dong Jun, the current Minister of Defense after less than a year in office, mentioned on Wednesday speak Financial Times. Pure manufacturingthe spokesperson said. But when asked by a reporter who the current defense minister was, Mr. Wu replied: Why are you asking me this question which makes no sense? I have said it many times, Minister Dong Jun. Dismantle certain factions You have 59.52% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

