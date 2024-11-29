In Türkiye, women's march marked by violence, arrests and threats of expulsion · Global Voices

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.As womenaround the worldtook to the streets to mark this day, similar scenes also took placewitnessed in Türkiye.

As in previous years, prohibitions on public gatherings, roadblocks, the heavy police presence and the resulting violence have not gone unnoticed. According to some accounts, some 200 people were detained. The number of feminicides continues to increase, and this year was no exception. According to We will stop femicidea local group that documents and monitors violence against women, more than 400 women have been killed so far in 2024. Another websitecalledAnit Sayac (Turkish for monument tracker) reports the number at 412 for 2024.

Women's rights groups say the rise in feminicides is the TO DO of the ruling Justice and Development Partyand that state policies against abuse are inadequate and are heavily influenced by religious values ​​and outdated norms that tolerate both abuse and attackers.The ruling government's decision towithdrawof the Istanbul Convention has only worsened the environment forimpunityfor the country's women, even if President Recep Tayyip Erdogandenies that it is the case.

Istanbul Convention

Turkey withdrew from the Istanbul Convention a treaty signed by Council of Europe member states to prevent violence and domestic violence against women, due to what the ruling Party government Justice and Development (AKP) called the treaties normalizing homosexuality. When the convention was withdrawn, scores of supporters of the ruling party rushed to endorse the decision, calling the convention “wrong,” “marginal,” and “bad.” At the same time, President Erdoan assured women that the state would rely on national laws to prevent gender-based violence. However, the figures reported and documented by local women's organizations tell a different story.

Like Esin Izel Uysal, lawyer of Platform We will stop feminicidestold DW“Violence against women has taken on a new dimension. Crimes are becoming more brutal and victims and perpetrators are getting younger.” Exposure to violence in the home, attacks in the streets and the lack of change at the institutional level attest that the promises Measures taken by the authorities to protect and prevent gender-based violence have so far failed.

In contrast to the domestic political discourse is a proposal from Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu, who announcement a new “360-degree action plan” on November 25. understandamong other things, making streets safer for women, introducing incentives for women's economic independence and reforming policies. The mayor also promised a return to the Istanbul Convention.

We have worked tirelessly to defend the women and children of this city, and we will continue to do so. Women and children will always be our priority. We will be at your side. You will never walk alone,” the mayor said, speaking in Istanbul on November 25.

As the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women approaches, Turkey has witnessed a spate of feminicides. In October, two women were killedin Istanbul. Kbal Uzuner and Ayenur Halil were killed by Semih elik, 19, who committed suicide after committing these crimes. elikwould havehad prior convictions and had mental health issues. He was alsoconnected to many incel (involuntarily celibate) groups in Türkiye, known for calling on men, via social media platforms, to rape, harass and murder women. Rojin Kabai, a 21-year-old university student who had been missing for 18 days, was also found dead.

Also in October, a two-year-old babydeceased after weeks in a coma after being sexually abused in Tekirda province. Speaking to reporters, Tekirda Bar President Egemen Grcn said child abuse was on the rise in the province, citing 283 requests for lawyers in child abuse cases from the bar alone in 2023, with 172 requests so far in 2023. 2024, reported Bianet news site.

In September, a 26-year-old policewoman waskilled by an attacker who was responsible for 26 criminal offenses. That same month, the country was rocked by the devastating news of the discovery of the body of eight-year-old Narin Gran near the village where she lived with her family. The little girl's death sparked nationwide protests and calls for state accountability.

In all48 women were killed in October and 34 in September. November data has not yet been shared by the We Will Stop Femicides platform.

Ebnem GM, associate professor of political science at Middlebury College, recently wrote an article for the Wilson Centerin which the author arguing that the question is political. Legislation, particularly Article 6284, which on paper serves to prevent all forms of violence and abuse against women, is not enforced, and the responsibility lies with the State and its institutions, according to Gm. “Since 2012, hundreds of women have been killed by theirpartners or other family members. Many sought protection from the authorities after filing several complaints with thepolice. The reluctance of the authorities is partly cultural. However, the ruling AKP party has not attempted to address cultural aspects to prevent crimes against women and children. Instead, the party and its leader, Tayyip Erdoan, not only failed to resolve the problem, but even exacerbated it in various ways. Erdoan’s ideology and political concessions made to different groups to stay in power played a crucial role in this process,” Gm said.

The conservative Islamist discourse is an elementwhile the weakness of institutions and protection measures is another. Official declarations also adds insult to injury.On November 21, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya blamed the victims for their own murders on the grounds that they had failed to follow the rules.La Cati,a leading Turkish NGO working to prevent and document domestic violence,replied in a statement accusing authorities of a lack of state protection and support mechanisms, which often force women to seek their own solutions, including communicating with the abuser, for fear that if they do not agree , they are subjected to new violence.

Yerlikaya's statement is also an example of the problems caused by treating the fight against violence against women as a public order issue in Turkey. It is not possible to combat violence by simply granting protection measures to women without any social assistance. We recall once again that the duty of the State is not to blame women who are victims of violence, but to establish gender equality, protect women from violence and punish the perpetrators, and that it must do so in coordination with the Ministry of Family and Social Services. read the rest of Mor Cati's statement.

Detentions

While most of those arrested during the November 25 march have been released, at least three foreign nationals remain in detention and risk being threatened. deportation. They are Azerbaijani citizens and queer activists Ali Malikov and Parvin Alakbarova. Both were subject to ill-treatment and beatings. They are currently in Kocaeli Immigrant Detention Centerone of several migrant detention centers where abuse and mistreatment are endemic, international watchdog says reports. Friends who have had the opportunity to speak with the activists say the conditions they are currently being held in are inhumane and that they have both been heavily mistreated by police since their detention.