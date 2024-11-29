As Americans headed to the polls in November 2024, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson responded to a question about the impact of the presidential election on relations with the United States. No matter who won, he saidChina will continue to conduct its diplomacy according to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

This assurance, soon repeated by Xi Jinping congratulatory message to President-elect Donald Trump, had echoes of an early pillar of PRC foreign policy, dating back to the 1950s. The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence were a vague set of sentiments designed to serve as an ideological foundation for the Movement's nationals Non-Aligned people from around the world who chose not to take sides in the Cold War rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union. Their legacy endures to the present day, with Xi Jinping calling them a cornerstone of the country's foreign policy. The principles, which emerged from discussions between PRC Prime Minister Zhou Enlai and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1954, are as follows:

Mutual respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty () Mutual non-aggression () Mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs () Equality and cooperation for mutual benefit () Peaceful coexistence ()

The story is well known in India, where the Principles are considered a cooperative effort between Zhou and Nehru. However, an Indian interpreter present at these talks wrote in the Hindustan Times in 2004, that credit should go to Zhou alone, who he said had brought the full list to the two countries' shared border talks in Tibet that began in December 1953.

Five principles for the third world

A pariah of developed Western countries that continued to recognize Chiang Kai-shek's Republic of China and on the verge of a dramatic break with the Soviet bloc, Mao Zedong turned to the Global South, what he called the Third World, as allies and acolytes. Beginning with Mao's Declaration of the People's Republic on October 1, 1949, he began to articulate an early version of the Five Principles, asserting that his government would engage with any country accepting the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and mutual respect for human rights. territorial sovereignty. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted this formulation and a similar formulation in the Joint program from the first legislative session of the PRC as proof Mao and his entourage had already created the major content of the Principles by the time they appeared in the 1953 talks with India.

The principles have endured to datealthough with two small but crucial adjustments. After engaging in similar negotiations with the Burmese government later in 1954, the three countries agreed to change the fourth point from mutual gain () to mutual benefit (). The second change occurred in 1955, when the first point was changed by Zhou Enlai and his ministers from mutual respect for territorial sovereignty to mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. It was because, according to For a Foreign Ministry think tank, the original version could be interpreted as referring to the territory that is now under the effective control of the Chinese government, excluding, for example, Taiwan, as well as Hong Kong and Macau at that time.

1955 also saw the Principles go global through the Bandung Conference, when representatives from newly independent Asian and African countries gathered in Indonesia to promote cooperation and strengthen their presence in international affairs. Zhou Enlai was there, putting a cordial face to Mao's ambitions to lead this movement and promote the Five Principles as the basis for how the PRC would deal with other nations in a postcolonial world. When the final Bandung Declaration included the Five Principles, plus five others from the United Nations Charter, both China And India claimed credit for this accomplishment.

In the decades since, the Five Principles have served China well. They have restored the country's reputation as a leader of the Third World, the pinnacle of a third pole in international affairs beyond Washington and Moscow. And for their service, the Principles were also enshrined and received an ever-growing list of decorations from the Party-State. Deng Xiaoping codified the principles in the Chinese constitution in 1978. When the Principles turned 30 in 1984, Zhao Ziyang, then Prime Minister, reaffirmed that they were created to break the old international order of geopolitical hegemony. When China faced diplomatic isolation after the Tiananmen massacre, Li Peng quoted the Five Principles in an overture to American President Richard Nixon.

Superpowers for world peace

To this day, China continues to invoke the sanctity of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs to rally the Global South in its ongoing efforts to erase Taiwan from the world stage. and lay the foundations for a PRC. to resume. To this day, the third principle of non-interference in internal affairs is reliably invoked whenever China faces international criticism over its policies. human rights save.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Principles in 2014, Xi Jinping said these principles were jointly defended by India, China and Myanmar, each making its own important contribution. But on the occasion of his 70th birthday speech ten years later, as relations with New Delhi deteriorated, their shared border in Tibet, Xi declared that they were the fruit of the sole idea of ​​the Chinese leaders, who then magnanimously included the other countries in their joint declaration . He concluded his speech by paying the Principles the ultimate, albeit backhanded, compliment: hailing them as a starting point that ultimately led to his Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy ().

As the United States and China move closer to what Chinese state media often say characterize As the new Cold War, Xi believes that from the 1950s to the present, China has provided the answer for world peace. This answer hasn't changed much over the years, but the world they exist in has. As the PRC emerges as a superpower, its talk of mutual benefit may mean projects in which it exercises disproportionate power over smaller partners; insistence on non-interference can become carte blanche to ignore international norms and obligations; and dedication to territorial integrity can take the form of expansionist claims to lands and peoples beyond their reach. For a superpower, demanding peace can mean pacification.