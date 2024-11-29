Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's wife, emerges as a figure of protest in Pakistan





Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. File | Photo credit: Reuters

In the chaos of protests that transformed the Pakistani capital into a battlefield, a new figurehead emerged: Bushra Bibi, the wife of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Until now, she rarely appeared in official photos, hidden during court appearances by large white sheets and always wearing a face veil.

But since she was released from prison last month, where her husband and the country's popular opposition leader still languishes, Mr Khan's third wife has come to his defense and awakened his fanatical supporters.

It was assumed that it was understood that she was an apolitical person and therefore would not pose a threat, said analyst Asma Faiz, associate professor of political science at the University of Management Sciences, Lahore .

However, the events of recent days have shown another side of Bushra Bibi.

Islamabad was paralyzed on Monday (November 25, 2024) and Tuesday (November 26, 2024) when around 10,000 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters invaded the capital, defying authorities' ban that rights groups accused violent repression. .

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested and five members of the security forces killed.

In the days leading up to the protest, Bibi made his first direct appeal to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, pleading with them to defend Mr Khan.

She made an unexpected appearance atop a truck in a convoy of vehicles amid clashes between protesters and security forces, taking center stage ahead of other leaders.

You will have to promise that until the time Mr. Khan comes here, you will not leave, she shouted to the crowd.

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made it clear where he blamed the chaos.

Bushra Bibi is solely responsible, he said.

Messenger of the Khans

A faith healer, Bibi and Mr Khan became close when he turned to her for spiritual guidance in his political career.

The couple married in 2018, the same year Mr Khan was elected prime minister after an insurgent campaign promising to replace decades of entrenched dynastic politics.

She was arrested and detained days before February's national elections on corruption charges and for breaking Islamic law by marrying Mr Khan too soon after her divorce.

His relationship with Mr. Khan gives him authenticity in the eyes of protesters who ultimately march for Mr. Khan, said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center.

But his role has the potential to cause division within a party that has struggled to maintain a tight senior leadership with Mr Khan sidelined in prison.

Bibi's prominence in the protests may be controversial as some party leaders argue with her, but her role actually helps advance the party's mobilization goals, which are a key priority, Kugelman added.

In her social media video a week ago, she attacked Saudi Arabia – a key partner of Islamabad – forcing the party to backtrack.

It was also Bibi who encouraged protesters to march towards the center of the capital, although the government said a senior PTI leader had already promised to stay on the outskirts of the city.

Mr Khan, in comments made to his team from prison and posted on social media, played down his influence.

She has no connection with politics, he said before the demonstration.

As she is my wife, she only transmits my messages, he assured before the demonstrations.

The PTI media department echoed the comments on Thursday (November 28, 2024): She led the protest as Mr Khan's wife, not as a political leader of the party.

Family policy

In Pakistan, several women have been thrust abruptly into politics: former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto during the coup against her father and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, niece of current Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, when her father was imprisoned then exiled.

When the pawns fall, the Queen gets up. Checkmate, a Pakistani commented on X.

Many praised Bibi's courage under photos of her haranguing the crowd from the top of a shipping container.

But Bushra Bibi's new involvement is a double-edged sword for Mr Khan, whose sister Aleema also plays a growing role within the PTI.

Presented as an outsider confronting the generational politics of the Bhutto and Sharif families, the hero of Pakistan's new era walks a cautious line.

Published – November 29, 2024 at 11:34 AM IST

