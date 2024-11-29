No face of Jokowi, here is a list of heroes on rupee notes





Suara.com – An Internet user's strange wish came from Bank Indonesia (BI) to print banknotes with the face of the 7th Indonesian President, Joko Widodo. As a result, this request immediately attracted the attention of Internet users. Even the list of heroes on banknotes is highly sought after. As is currently widely discussed on social media, the request to print banknotes with Jokowi's face can be seen in the screenshot uploaded by the X account @/paipiapaipia. “Please print money with JOKOWI's photo,” asked the Instagram account @/ganti_bupati_, quoted Thursday (11/28/2024). For information, several banknotes in Indonesia are deliberately printed with photos of heroes. One of these things can be seen on the Rp 100,000 note which has a photo of Ir. Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta. So, what are the provisions for printing money with photos of faces of public figures, including Jokowi? Also read: Pramono-Rano wins at the Jakarta Pilkada, Rocky Gerung: Jokowi loses a lot Rules for printing money with character faces In response to this request, Bank Indonesia (BI) immediately responded with a rather unexpected response. Indirectly, BI rejected the idea of ​​printing banknotes with a photo of Joko Widodo's face. The reason is that, as the Currency Act explains, banknotes must not contain images of a living person. Due to this regulation, what typically appears on banknotes are images of fallen national heroes and public figures. “Hi #RupiahFriends. “For your information, in accordance with Article 6 of the Monetary Law, the characteristics of the Rupiah do not contain images of living people,” responded Bank Indonesia in response to the request via the comments column. In addition, BI also explained that the use of images of national heroes requires the approval of the heirs and will later be determined by presidential decree (Kepres). Also read: Can Jokowi also draw up a list of heroes immortalized on bank notes? Bank Indonesia says this “As explained in more detail in Section 7, the image of the national hero and/or president is included as the main image on the front of the Rupiah. The use of images of national heroes is obtained by the government from the official bodies responsible and authorized to administer the images in question and to obtain the approval of the heirs. Images of national heroes and/or presidents are determined by presidential decree“, Bank Indonesia said. So, who is on the list of national heroes who appear on banknotes issued by BI? Here is the complete list according to the year of issue. List of heroes on banknotes Year of issue 2000 1,000 Rp: Kapitan Pattimura

5,000 Rp: Tuanku Imam Bonjol Year of issue 2004 20,000 Rp: Otto Iskandar Di Nata

100,000 Rp: Dr. (HC) Ir. Soekarno and Dr. (HC) Drs. Mohamed Hatta Year of issue 2005 10,000 Rp: Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II

50,000 Rp: I Gusti Ngurah Rai Year of issue 2009 2,000 Rp: Prince Antasari Year of issue 2015 100,000 Rp: Dr. (HC) Ir. Soekarno and Dr. (HC) Drs. Mohamed Hatta Year of issue 2016 1,000 Rp: Tjut Meutia

2,000 Rp: Mohammad Hoesni Thamrin

5,000 Rp: Dr. KH. Idham Chalid

10,000 Rp: Frans Kaisepo

20,000 Rp: Dr. GSSJ Ratulangi

50,000 Rp: Ir. H. Djuanda Kartawidjaja

100,000 Rp: Dr. (HC) Ir. Soekarno and Dr. (HC) Drs. Mohamed Hatta For additional information, banknotes from the 2022 issue year still use the same faces of national heroes as those from the 2016 issue year. However, as they are developed, a number Design changes have been made to the banknotes. This is the list of heroes on banknotes. If you want to use the face of a character or hero to print banknotes, you must have the agreement of the heirs and a presidential decree. Donor: Putri Ayu Nanda Sari

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/lifestyle/2024/11/29/093523/tak-ada-muka-jokowi-ini-daftar-pahlawan-di-uang-kertas-rupiah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos