What is the real story? First message

A photograph shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, showing a woman 'commando' standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside Parliament, has taken social media by storm.

The photo shows Prime Minister Modi walking in front of the woman dressed in a dark suit.

Ranaut captioned the image as Lady SPG, which led to a discussion about women's empowerment and their growing presence in security roles.

Who is the woman in the viral photo?

Many believe that the woman in the viral photo is part of the Special Protection Group (SPG), but her identity and exact role are still unknown.

Female commandos have been an integral part of the SPG security framework for years. The SPG currently has around 100 female commandos, carrying out close protection and advanced security coordination tasks, India today reported.

The viral image, believed to be from Parliament, shows a woman officer walking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notably, several female SPG commandos are also part of the elite close protection team.

However, sources said NDTV that the woman in the photo is not with GSP. Instead, she is deputy commander of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and serves as a personal security officer (PSO) to President Droupadi Murmu, the media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Chikkaballapur, Dr K Sudhakar, posted on X, Woman Commando in Prime Minister's SPG! From Agniveer to fighter pilots, combat posts to commando in the Prime Minister's SPG, women's participation in the armed forces has increased significantly and women are leading from the front. More power for women

The Indian Armed Forces has expanded opportunities for women, encouraging them to command units in air defence, signals, munitions, intelligence, engineering and corps.

What is GSP?

The Special Protection Group (SPG) was established to provide close security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate families. SPG officers undergo specialized training in leadership, professionalism and close protection.

Since its creation, the SPG has continued to review its methods to improve the security of the people under its protection. It works closely with the Intelligence Bureau and various police forces of states and union territories to strengthen security measures.

Established in 1985 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the SPG works with the Intelligence Bureau and local police forces to strengthen security. Initially, the SPG law, passed in 1988, did not cover former prime ministers. However, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the law was amended to ensure protection of former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.

The government regularly reviews and adjusts the security provided based on the threat level.

How social media reacted to the viral photo

Many people on social media have hailed the viral photo shared by Kangana Ranaut as a powerful example of women empowerment.

A user on X wrote: For the first time I see a woman as an SPG commando. This is true female empowerment.

Another user wrote: As you know, the Prime Minister of our country is under the protection of a special protection group, namely the SPG. Until now, male SPG commandos are still visible behind the Prime Minister. In this photo, for the first time, a female SPG commando can be seen behind the Prime Minister. This is true women empowerment.

However, some users pointed out that the woman in the photo was probably not part of the SPG. Not SPG, the officer (most likely from DP) is part of the VIP security staff of Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu, a user wrote.

In today's India, every person, regardless of gender, will get an equal chance to showcase their talent. It doesn't matter men or women. It's nice to see and a great thing when it comes to a woman protecting the Indian Prime Minister, another person posted.