Politics
What is the real story? First message
A photograph shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, showing a woman 'commando' standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside Parliament, has taken social media by storm.
The photo shows Prime Minister Modi walking in front of the woman dressed in a dark suit.
Ranaut captioned the image as Lady SPG, which led to a discussion about women's empowerment and their growing presence in security roles.
ALSO READ | Lack of empathy and entitlement: Why the scrutiny of women officers in the Indian Army has raised eyebrows
Who is the woman in the viral photo?
Many believe that the woman in the viral photo is part of the Special Protection Group (SPG), but her identity and exact role are still unknown.
Female commandos have been an integral part of the SPG security framework for years. The SPG currently has around 100 female commandos, carrying out close protection and advanced security coordination tasks, India today reported.
The viral image, believed to be from Parliament, shows a woman officer walking alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Notably, several female SPG commandos are also part of the elite close protection team.
However, sources said NDTV that the woman in the photo is not with GSP. Instead, she is deputy commander of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and serves as a personal security officer (PSO) to President Droupadi Murmu, the media outlet reported.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Chikkaballapur, Dr K Sudhakar, posted on X, Woman Commando in Prime Minister's SPG! From Agniveer to fighter pilots, combat posts to commando in the Prime Minister's SPG, women's participation in the armed forces has increased significantly and women are leading from the front. More power for women
The Indian Armed Forces has expanded opportunities for women, encouraging them to command units in air defence, signals, munitions, intelligence, engineering and corps.
ALSO READ | Who is Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, the first woman to head the medical services of the Indian armed forces?
What is GSP?
The Special Protection Group (SPG) was established to provide close security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate families. SPG officers undergo specialized training in leadership, professionalism and close protection.
Since its creation, the SPG has continued to review its methods to improve the security of the people under its protection. It works closely with the Intelligence Bureau and various police forces of states and union territories to strengthen security measures.
Established in 1985 after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the SPG works with the Intelligence Bureau and local police forces to strengthen security. Initially, the SPG law, passed in 1988, did not cover former prime ministers. However, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, the law was amended to ensure protection of former prime ministers and their families for at least 10 years.
The government regularly reviews and adjusts the security provided based on the threat level.
How social media reacted to the viral photo
Many people on social media have hailed the viral photo shared by Kangana Ranaut as a powerful example of women empowerment.
Female Commando in PM's SPG!
From Agniveer to fighter pilots, combat posts to commando in the Prime Minister's SPG, women's participation in the armed forces has increased significantly and women are leading from the front.
More power to women. Thanks MP pic.twitter.com/TUxae0QIzm
– Dr Sudhakar K (@DrSudhakar_) November 28, 2024
A user on X wrote: For the first time I see a woman as an SPG commando. This is true female empowerment.
Another user wrote: As you know, the Prime Minister of our country is under the protection of a special protection group, namely the SPG. Until now, male SPG commandos are still visible behind the Prime Minister. In this photo, for the first time, a female SPG commando can be seen behind the Prime Minister. This is true women empowerment.
However, some users pointed out that the woman in the photo was probably not part of the SPG. Not SPG, the officer (most likely from DP) is part of the VIP security staff of Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu, a user wrote.
In today's India, every person, regardless of gender, will get an equal chance to showcase their talent. It doesn't matter men or women. It's nice to see and a great thing when it comes to a woman protecting the Indian Prime Minister, another person posted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/who-is-lady-spg-commando-narendra-modi-viral-photo-13839955.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- King's University tests stimulation therapy for stroke patients
- TRT Global Forum 2024 begins in Istanbul
- Hear why Haberman believes the Trump-Musk partnership has staying power
- College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for NCAA top 25 games on Black Friday
- Are you really getting a good deal on Black Friday? #BlackFriday #BBCNews
- Benjamin Netayahu has announced a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
- The losers wait another 5 years
- Russian ruble plunges amid new US sanctions DW 11/28/2024
- Detailed schedule of PM Modi's Odisha visit
- Q&A with cricket writer Tom Decent from the Sydney Morning Herald
- US-China trade war escalates, Xi Jinping gives new warning
- Table Tennis Teddy Bag Charm – Mure + Grand