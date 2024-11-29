Solo was formerly led by the mayor of the PKI, TNI, PDIP, now controlled by candidate Jokowi

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — The PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) has dominated the politics of Surakarta or Solo City at the executive and legislative levels for more than 2 decades. However, PDIP's dominance at the executive level was broken after its candidate was ousted by a candidate supported directly by 7th President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi.

In the notes BusinessSurakarta or Solo have a long history of political conflict. During the transition from the colonial era to the era of independence, Solo was a region that experienced a social revolution. The impact of this social revolution was the dissolution of the Surakarta Special Region, aka DIS, in 1946.

After the dissolution of the DIS era, Surakarta began to be ruled by leaders with political and military backgrounds, who were no longer necessarily nobles. In May–July 1946, for example, the mayor of Solo was RT Sindoeredjo. Sindoeredjo was later replaced by PNI politician Iskak Tjokroadisurjo. Iskak only directed Solo for 4 months, from July to November 1946.

After the chaos of the War of Independence and various types of political unrest, Solo was then ruled by the Masyumi politician, Sjamsoeridjal. He led Solo for almost 3 years, from 1946 to 1949. However, as political tensions intensified, particularly after the Madiun incident in 1948, Sjamsoeridjal was replaced by a mayor from the army.

The first military mayors were Soedjatmo Soemperdojo (January 1949 – July 1949), Soeharto Soerjopranoto and Muhammad Saleh Wedisatro. Saleh Werdisastro is one of the pioneer freedom fighters of Sumenep, Madura. He directed Solo from 1951 to 1955.

After Saleh, the mayor of Solo was Oetomo Ramlan. Oetomo's figure is full of controversy. He is a PKI politician. Oetomo may be one of the mayors of Solo who was elected in a general election or general election process, but not directly.

For the record, in 1957-1958, after successfully holding the first general elections in 1955, the government held regional legislative elections to elect members of the 1st level DPRD and the 2nd level DPRD. The PKI became the party that won the regional legislative elections. in the city of Surakarta and after the electoral process in the DPRD, Oetomo Ramlan was elected mayor of Surakarta.

One of Oetomo Ramlan's policies, citing Solopos, was to build the Silir location, which in 1998 was transformed into the Klitikan market. His position as a PKI politician and Lekra activist later made him a victim of the purge carried out by the military government that came to power after the 1965 G30S. Oetomo Ramlan died in 1967. He was sentenced to death by Mahmilub due to his alleged involvement in. the 1965 G30S.

After Oetomo Ramlan and the dissolution of the PKI, Solo was led by a mayor of military and civilian origin. After the fall of Suharto, the position of mayor of Solo was occupied by the PDIP, starting with Joko Widodo (Jokowi), FX Hadi Rudyatmo, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, up to Teguh Prakosa.

PDIP dominance collapses

However, in the 2024 regional elections, PDIP's dominance in Solo collapsed by the candidates supported by the 7th President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi, namely the duo candidate for mayor and deputy mayor number 2, Respati Ardi- Astrid Widayani.

This couple won a landslide victory in five sub-districts of the Solo City region based on the actual results of the 2024 election count released by the Surakarta City Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu), Wednesday ( 11/27/2024) evening.

Espos report, during the actual counting process at the Bawaslu office until 8:21 p.m. WIB, with a total of votes from 848 polling stations (TPS) or 99.07% of the total 856 TPS, candidate pair number 1 , Teguh Prakosa-Bambang Gage Nugroho, received 120,174 votes (39.48%).

The Respati-Astrid pair was superior in all subdistricts, with Banjarsari bringing the most votes. The percentage of Bawaslu's actual count results is similar to the temporary quick count seen at the DPC PDI Perjuangan solo office, Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. WIB.

Of the 157,789 valid votes with a turnout of 38.10%, Respati-Astrid received 96,519 votes (60.92%), while Teguh-Bambang received 61,915 votes (39.08%).

The Respati-Astrid Winning Team version at 3:47 p.m. WIB also posted a victory with 61.40%, while Teguh-Bambang won 38.60%.

Respati-Astrid is supported by a broad coalition consisting of President Prabowo and 7th President Joko Widodo. The parties behind this duo are Gerindra Party, PSI, PKS, PKB, Golkar and PAN, which have a total of 25 seats in the Solo City DPRD, as well as five non-parliamentary political parties, namely the Nasdem Party, the PPP. , Democrat, Perindo and the Indonesian People's Party (Gelora).

In response to this result, Respati asked his supporters to remain calm. “We ask everyone to respect the process and results of the Solo KPU. Do not act excessively, especially to the point of disturbing public order. “Continue your activities as usual,” he said after the Maghreb prayer in congregation at the Al Wustho mosque, in Solo.

Meanwhile, the number 1 candidate pair had not yet responded until this news was written, Thursday (11/28/2024) early in the morning.







