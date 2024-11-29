US-China trade war escalates, Xi Jinping gives new warning











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Trade relations between the United States and China continue to heat up. The Chinese government led by Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a warning to Washington on Thursday over tensions in the chip industry, in which Washington said it would blacklist 200 Chinese chip-producing companies over concerns commercial and national security. In a statement, Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said Beijing firmly opposed Washington's move. According to him, this would be detrimental to both sides and China could react harshly. “These actions seriously disrupt the international economic and trade order, disrupt global industrial security, and harm cooperative efforts between China and the United States, as well as the global semiconductor industry,” he said. -he declared, quoted by Reuters, quoted Friday (11/29/2024). “If the United States insists on strengthening control measures, China will take necessary measures to resolutely protect the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises,” he added. Last week, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told its members in an email that the Biden administration was considering adding up to 200 Chinese chip companies to a trade blacklist. This will prevent most US suppliers from shipping goods to them. According to a Bloomberg report, this measure will target a number of Chinese companies that focus on the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. A number of Chinese companies are focusing on this industry, such as ChangXin Memory Technologies, which is working to develop AI memory chip technology. “The proposal also targets two chip factories owned by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., a Huawei partner, and more than 100 Chinese companies that make semiconductor manufacturing equipment, not the chips themselves,” according to the report. The United States has tightened its control over semiconductors, fearing that China could use advanced technologies to strengthen its military. Meanwhile, there are fears that trade relations between the two countries will become increasingly heated when US President-elect Donald Trump returns to power in January. Trump himself was known for being tough on China when he led the United States from 2017 to 2021. Trump himself promised this week to impose additional 10% tariffs on all imports from China, on top of current tariffs. He took the move after accusing Beijing of not doing enough to stop the flow of illegal drugs to the United States from Mexico. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: Mari Elka mentions 2 ways RI can “not get caught up” in the US-China trade war

