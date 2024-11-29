Detailed schedule of PM Modi's Odisha visit

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha today for the DG-IGP conference which is being held for the first time in Odisha. PM Modi will reach Bhubaneswar airport at 4:20 p.m.

After reaching Bhubaneswar, Prime Minister Modi will address a meeting near the airport. From there, it will then reach the Raj Bhavan. He will be welcomed by the general public on both sides of the road from the airport to Raj Bhavan.

Subsequently, he will address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) at 6:30 pm at the party office here in the presence of ministers, MLAs, MLAs and party workers. Arrangements and decorations were made in the party office for the meeting. Will PM Modi share any advice or give some mantras from the Guru? The agenda of the meeting arouses the curiosity of the members.

The meeting with ministers, deputies, provincial deputies and other party members will take place for two hours, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. After that, he will have dinner at the party office. Traditional Odia vegetarian food will be served for dinner. After this, he will return to Raj Bhavan for his stay.

He will attend the DG-IGP conference tomorrow at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Center at 8:30 am. He is expected to attend the conference till 8:00 p.m. and then return to Raj Bhavan. On December 1, he will attend the DG-IGP conference from 8:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Centre. After this, he will leave for New Delhi from Bhubaneswar airport at 4:30 pm on December 1, ending his three-day visit to Bhubaneswar.

Also Read: Odisha Government Announces Closure of Schools from 1:00 PM Today for DG-IGP Conference