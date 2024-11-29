Turkish economy sinks into recession as central bank tightening takes effect





By Ed Frankl Turkey's economy slipped into recession over the summer, with economic activity dampened by high interest rates as the country's central bank sought to rein in inflation. Gross domestic product fell 0.2% on a quarterly basis between July and September, according to data released Friday by the Turkish Statistics Agency, matching the contraction in the previous quarter, which had been revised downward. A recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of decline in economic output. Compared to the same quarter of 2023, the Turkish economy grew by 2.1%, its slowest rate since the economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, the agency said. This decline is due to household consumption, which fell over the quarter, while public spending also declined. However, exports increased in the third quarter, helped by summer tourism, and imports declined. The contraction comes after Turkey's central bank kept its key interest rate at 50%, the same since January this year and its highest level in more than 20 years. The bank has tried to combat extremely high inflation, which rose to 49% in October, although well below spring rates. However, the bank indicated at its latest meeting that there were positive signs and that the path towards lower inflation would continue. The cycle of rising interest rates began in mid-2023, when the bank reversed monetary policy promoted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which kept rates low. Economic data suggests that policymakers' efforts to weaken demand are working and that policy tightening is helping to rebalance the economy, said Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics. If the GDP figures are followed by weaker-than-expected November inflation in data due Tuesday, that could raise expectations that the central bank could cut rates as early as the next December meeting, he said. added. Write to Ed Frankl at [email protected] (END) Dow Jones Newswires November 29, 2024 at 3:23 a.m. ET (08:23 GMT) Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/dow-jones/202411291303/turkeys-economy-tumbles-into-recession-as-central-bank-tightening-takes-effect-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos