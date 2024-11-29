PM Modi to hold roadshow and address party members in Bhubaneswar today India TV





Image source: FILE PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his much-awaited three-day visit to Odisha today, November 29, 2024. The visit is seen as politically important as it comes in the run-up to the upcoming elections, with the BJP gearing up to review its performance and develop a strategy to achieve it. the future of the state. Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:15 pm today, where he will be warmly welcomed at the airport by BJP leaders and supporters. From there, he will then head to a meeting with party activists before heading out on a roadshow across the city. The roadshow is expected to be an extravagant affair as crowds are expected on the way to welcome the Prime Minister using traditional music and dance performances. In the evening, Prime Minister Modi will visit the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar, where extensive security measures have been put in place. The Prime Minister will spend around two hours at the office, where he will hold a crucial meeting with party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and senior members of the BJP central committee. In this meeting, the leaders will present their “reviews” of the last six months, focusing on the fulfillment of the promises made by the BJP during the last general elections and the implementation of government projects. Prime Minister Modi is expected to review the party's progress and discuss Odisha's development priorities in detail. As part of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also attend various party functions, including a dinner at the BJP office. The Prime Minister's stay in Odisha will be marked by intense political activity, with focus on strengthening the organizational presence of the BJP in the state. Special safety protocols are in place, with the entire city placed on alert. Key locations for the Prime Minister's programmes, including the BJP office, have been declared 'no-fly zones' to ensure maximum safety and security. According to Odisha BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra, the visit is expected to be historic as no Prime Minister has ever stayed in the state for three consecutive days. In addition to his political engagements, Prime Minister Modi will attend the Directors General (DG) Conference tomorrow, marking a busy schedule during his visit. The people of Odisha are eagerly awaiting the visit of Prime Minister Modis, who is expected to focus on the development of the state and the role of the BJP in shaping its future. The Prime Minister's arrival today will undoubtedly set the stage for a series of high-profile and closely watched events in the coming days.

