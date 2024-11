Erdoan calls for Islamic unity amid ongoing tragedy in Gaza

ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday stressed the importance of unity and joint action by Islamic countries in response to the ongoing Israeli attack in Gaza. President Erdoan said that the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories occupied since October 7, 2023 have demonstrated once again the crucial importance of the unity and solidarity of Islamic nations. He made the remarks in a video message to the International Humanitarian Summit on the Future of Gaza, organized in Istanbul by the Trkiyes Diyanet Foundation and the Al Khair Foundation. “In full view of the world, nearly 50,000 of our Palestinian brothers and sisters, mostly children and women, have been martyred,” he said, adding: As a result of Israeli bombings directly targeting civilians, more than 100,000 innocent Palestinians were injured. “. He deplored that Israeli attacks on Lebanon have left more than 3,500 dead and that “places of worship, schools, hospitals and all aspects of civilian infrastructure have been the target of Israeli attacks.” Faced with these attacks, Trkiye stands in full solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters, he promised. Over the past year, we have particularly sought to reach out to our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon, Erdoan stressed, recalling: With more than 86,000 tons of aid delivered, we are among the countries that provide the most support for Palestine. He highlighted that the amount of aid provided to Lebanon exceeded 1,300 tonnes, adding: “We continue our diplomatic efforts to ensure that Islamic countries collectively respond to the oppression in Gaza and act together.” Our struggle will continue until the occupation and massacres in Palestine end and an independent, sovereign and territorially unified Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is established based on the 1967 borders. he stressed, expressing his conviction that the International Summit on Humanitarian Aid will support us in this fight. Israel launched a genocidal war in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,300 people, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 104,900. The second year of the genocide in Gaza is drawing growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions calling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case before the International Court of Justice over its deadly war on Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-calls-for-islamic-unity-amid-ongoing-gaza-tragedy-203105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos