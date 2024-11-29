Djarot Says Fraud Occurred in North Sumatra, Involving Parcok Winning Jokowi's Son-in-Law

PDIP DPP Chairman Djarot Saiful Hidayat speaks about the North Sumatra regional elections. Photo: Ricardo/jpnn.com

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Chairman of the DPP PDI Perjuangan, Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, said that fraud colored the victory of the son-in-law of the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Bobby Nasution in North Sumatra (North Sumatra) regional elections.

Djarot even claimed that the Chocolat Party (Parcok) and even temporary workers had cheated to win Bobby.

He said this during a press conference on the results of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the PDIP DPP Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (28/11).

“Various methods were used to win over Bobby Nasution by cheating using the Chocolate Party, social assistance, regional and village chiefs,” he said on Thursday.

The former mayor of Blitar even detailed Parcok's role in cheating to win Bobby over in North Sumatra.

For example, Parcok was used to intimidate the village government in North Sumatra into becoming a winning team in the vote.

Djarot also said there were Parcok officers at the police station who were used to secure Bobby's vote. However, those who knew about this fraudulent act were silenced by Parcok.

“I met several friends there, including villagers who were intimidated by Parcok, I told them that it was better to speak frankly and be ready to testify, but he was afraid. Why? Because he would be wanted and his “Fault would be found, especially within the government and the village budget,” he said.