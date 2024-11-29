British forces are expected to help defend the Ukrainian border against Russia in the event of a ceasefire,…

Boris JOhnson photographed in Ukraine in 2022.



Boris Johnson has said British forces should help ensure Ukraine's security in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.

Mr Johnson said if a truce took place, the British army would have to be involved in wider European efforts to keep peace on the border between the two countries.

The former prime minister, a long-time defender of Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion, said he did not think Britain should send troops to fight Russia. The British government has long maintained that there is no prospect of direct military involvement in the war.

Mr Johnson also suggested that Ukraine should be invited to join NATO in the event of a peace deal.

This comes as the world prepares for Donald Trump to take office as US president in January. Mr. Trump said he would end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Johnson told the Telegraph: “I don't think we should send combat troops to take on the Russians.

“But I think as part of the solution, as part of the end state, there will have to be multinational European peacekeeping forces policing the border. [and] help the Ukrainians.

“I don’t see that such a European operation could take place without the British.”

Mr Johnson said that in the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine should be informed of the security guarantees its military allies can offer.

He suggested that one option would be to invite Ukraine to join NATO. This would mean that if the Kremlin launched another attack, the United States, the United Kingdom and other members of the alliance would be obliged to contribute directly to Ukraine's defense.

Mr Johnson said: “We need to be clear about what kind of security guarantees we think are appropriate.

The only thing that really works is a NATO Article 5 guarantee that has kept the peace in Europe for 80 years.

This is why the Baltic States are part of NATO. This is why the Poles, Hungarians, Czechs, Finns and Swedes are now part of NATO.

Mr Johnson's comments come less than a day after Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as his country's power grid faces bombing by Russian forces.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine's power grid, the second in less than two weeks, has reinforced fears that the Kremlin hopes to cripple its foe's electricity production before winter.

A million homes have lost power in the war-torn country, according to Ukrainian officials.

Downing Street described the Russian strikes as “egregious”, adding that the Prime Minister had called them “systematic” and “depraved” during his meeting with Mr Zelensky.

Amid the attacks, Mr Zelensky “expressed gratitude for the UK's unwavering support, including its commitment to provide at least 3 billion a year to meet Ukraine's needs” during his call with the Prime minister.

In a new signal that British Storm Shadow missiles are likely being used by kyiv, the Ukrainian president added: “We discussed advancing our defense cooperation and strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities “.

British authorities will not be prompted to confirm that they authorized Ukraine to use these weapons to strike targets in Russia.

Number 10 would simply say that “both leaders stressed the importance of putting Ukraine in the best possible position ahead of another difficult winter of conflict.”