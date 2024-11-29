Fox News benefits from Donald Trump's victory





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

Rupert Murdoch's Fox News captured nearly three-quarters of all U.S. cable news audiences in the wake of Donald Trump's election victory, as liberal Americans turn away from former TV stars' transition -reality towards a second term.

Fox's daily audience has jumped 40 percent since the Nov. 5 vote, while audiences for the more left-leaning MSNBC and CNN have fallen 38 percent and 27 percent, respectively, according to Nielsen figures. .

Trump's victory in the 2016 election and his chaotic first presidency sparked a boom in news networks and organizations. This time around, the possibility of Trump's overthrow seems more nuanced.

However, one obvious early beneficiary is Fox News, the cable channel founded by Murdoch in 1996, whose audience has flocked to it in recent weeks.

Fox News averaged 2 million viewers per day from Nov. 6-22, compared with 1.4 million for the year through Nov. 4, according to Nielsen. During the same period, MSNBC attracted 526,000 viewers each day, up from 847,000 before November 5. CNN's audience fell to 366,000 per day during this period, compared to an average of 503,000 before the election.

In the weeks following the election, during prime time, 73 percent of the total cable news audience watched Fox, while 16 percent watched MSNBC and 11 percent watched CNN.

The outlook for the broader cable TV universe is bleak as audiences turn to online streaming. But Fox's ability to weather industry malaise has sent its shares up nearly 60 percent this year. Fox Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch said this month that it was a record quarter for the company's political revenue.

MSNBC and CNN benefited from the first Trump administration, successfully positioning themselves as resistance networks against the president.

But early signs suggest these chains will no longer benefit from similar momentum. Ratings fell even as Trump's flurry of cabinet appointments kept the news cycle busy.

US media conglomerate Comcast last week revealed plans to spin off MSNBC and its other cable channels into a separate company, an implicit admission of the media outlet's accelerating decline.

Podcasters and nontraditional media voices have been among the first winners in the new Trump era, after the former president flooded the digital airwaves this year with interviews on YouTube talk shows that attract large male audiences .

Donald Trump Jr., the president-elect's son, suggested Monday that his father may seek to elevate these new media stars in the White House press room, while sidelining traditional media groups that Trump constantly called enemies.

We were talking about the podcast world and some of our friends and [Joe] Rogan… Given the behavior of the media… we've had the conversation about opening up the newsroom to a lot of these independent journalists, Trump Jr. said on his podcast Monday.

So this could be in the works. This is going to make some heads explode. So see carefully.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d441c2a8-ba3f-4534-bd0f-30bc1f4ae044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos