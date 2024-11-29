PDIP accuses fraud in Jakarta regional elections





Ronny Talapessy. (MI/Rahmatul Fajri) PDIP DPP CHAIRMAN Ronny Talapessy claims that his party discovered fraud in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections, such as the mobilization of social assistance and the mobilization of state civil servants (ASN) to win the couple Ridwan Kamil -Suswono. His party suspects that there was a deliberate act in the appointment of the acting governor of Jakarta by the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He suspects Jokowi wants the acting Jakarta governor to make changes to officials in a number of regions to help Ridwan Kamil-Suswono win. “For example, in DKI Jakarta, there was a change in the regional head of the PJ and ironically, the regional head of the PJ in DKI Jakarta violated the provisions of Article 71 of Law Number 10 of 2016 which stipulates that the regional head of the PJ is prohibited from changing civil servants within a period of 6 months before the date of determination of the pairs of candidates”, declared Ronny, during a press conference at the PDIP DPP office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (11/28). “The fact is that the acting regional head of DKI Jakarta replaced the subdistrict heads in 12 regions. So the indication is that this rotation will win the RIDO pair (Ridwan Kamil-Suswono), because we will calculate again how to mobilize social networks. assistance, then how to deploy ASN equipment,” he added. Also read: The PDIP highlights the drop in electoral participation in the 2024 regional elections Ronny admitted his party would investigate the alleged fraud further. He admitted that he would provide evidence of fraud if the results of the regional elections were subsequently challenged before the Constitutional Court. “We will calculate this again later at the Constitutional Court. So our position in DKI Jakarta is that what we have found is that there has been a blatant violation of the law, especially on the part of the acting regional head. What we see is that Joko Widodo's goal is to try to maintain his power in Jakarta,” he said. Furthermore, Ronny admitted that despite the alleged fraud, Jakarta residents seem to prefer the Pramono-Rano Karno couple. This is based on the results of the internal actual count which indicate that Pramono-Rano received 50.07% of the votes ahead of Ridwan Kamil-Suswono who received 39.40%. “Once again, voters in DKI Jakarta can separate themselves from the fact that voters in DKI Jakarta can choose a leader according to their conscience. And today we see that the winner is the Pramono-Rano pair,” he said. (Z-2)

