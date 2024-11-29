Sultan Haitham, Erdogan discuss bilateral ties, regional issues





Trkiye and Oman agreed to deepen cooperation and increase trade to $5 billion. They also supported efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, similar to a recent agreement in Lebanon. We aim to increase our trade volume with Oman to $5 billion, in line with our available potential. A new era of energy cooperation will begin with the start of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from Oman to Trkiye in July 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Erdogan welcomed Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq to Ankara on Thursday, marking the first official visit by an Oman sultan to Trkiye. Erdogan said he plans to visit Oman in the future. He thanked Sultan Haitham for Oman's support after the Trkiyes earthquake last year and praised his efforts to promote regional peace, particularly in Yemen. Erdogan also stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations in all fields. Erdogan called for stronger institutional ties with Oman, announcing 10 agreements in areas including trade, health, culture, agriculture and defense. He commended Oman for choosing Turkish defense products and noted that Turkish contractors have managed projects worth $7 billion in Oman, with the potential to support Oman's Vision 2040. The leaders also discussed regional issues, including U.S. President Joe Biden's ceasefire initiative in Gaza, which Erdogan called important but too late. He stressed the need for an immediate and lasting truce in Gaza and reaffirmed Trkiyes' support for peace efforts. Sultan Haitham said Oman was committed to deepening ties with Trkiye and increasing trade to $5 billion. The Omani leader stressed the importance of regional security and cooperation during his talks with Erdogan. He expressed Oman's support for Trkiyes' position on key international issues and stressed the need to seek a two-state solution for Palestine to ensure justice and peace. Erdogan welcomed Sultan Haitham to Ankara in an official ceremony at the presidential palace. The leaders oversaw the signing of 10 agreements aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

